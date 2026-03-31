Picking Three Standouts From Arizona State's Tuesday Practice

TEMPE -- The opening practice for week three of Arizona State football's spring practice program is now in the rearview mirror.

Tuesday's practice marked the second week that the team is wearing full pads in, with a noticable ramping up in physicality that has come with it.

Cutter Boley (#8 QB) throws a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While this was a day that pretty definitively got seized by the offense, Kenny Dillingham is still taking the process step-by-step.

It's still an optimal time to evaluate the players that have stood out even if the process is just starting - ASU on SI names the three players that left a special impression below.

Ashton Stamps

Stamps had a bizarre season at LSU in 2025, ultimately leaving the program in the middle of the season. Now, the productive cornerback is in an optimal position in Tempe - as he is surrounded by battle-tested coaches in the secondary and is within the structure of a talented defense.

The Louisiana native has been particularly elite during spring to this point - as he has brought supreme physicality, astute awareness, and a knack for making crucial plays on the ball.

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps (1) reacts to missing an interception against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

That came together to an even greater degree on Tuesday, as Stamps secured two interceptions during practice, including a pick-six that had linebackers coach A.J. Cooper running across the field in celebration.

Cutter Boley

This was certainly Boley's strongest showing to date in Tempe.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo spoke about Boley's positive traits that were seen at Kentucky are coming to life on the field at ASU, although he has forced the ball into tight coverage on too many occasions and hasn't been sharp on a consistent basis.

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Today, Boley's arm talent, rapport with his receivers, and decision making all came together in a practice that saw him make the most big-time throws of any practice thus far.

AJ Ia

Ia is a redshirt freshman that was one of Arizona State's standout additions in the class of 2025. The California native flashed ability as a high-end athlete and a legitimate mismatch in passing situations during practice last season, although his in-game presence was sparse.

The 6'6" tight end returns this season with a real shot to be TE1 in Arroyo's offense, and he continues to build that case up with jaw-dropping moments as a receiver. He continues to break down coverage with nifty route running, fluid movement downfield, and in high-pointing the ball against opposing DB's.