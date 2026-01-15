How This Player Can Make His Stamp on ASU’s Defense

ASU has been active in transfer portal, not just on the offense, but the defense as well as they have a new cornerback, LSU Tiger Ashton Stamps. Stamps brings a lot to the table that should get fans exctied for what he could be come in ASU's defense.

Speed

The first element of Stamps's game that leaped off the screen is how quick and fast he is. Stamp flys around the field, as he has amazing movement and speed. The speed is not just physical as well, as his abiltiy to process stuff on the field at a quick pace is fantastic as well. Having speed is great, but having it refined is another trait entilrety and one that Stamps has in spades.

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps (1) misses an interception intended for Louisiana Tech Bulldogs wide receiver Devin Gandy (1) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Tackling

While it is important for corners to cover well, it is also very important for them to tackle as well, so that way recievers and running backs do not get that many yards. Stamps is great at tackling as he wraps opponets up quickly and smoothly. The game in which Stamps showed this off was against Texas A&M, where Stamps had many great tackles against the run.

Nov 30, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) rushes against LSU Tigers safety Jardin Gilbert (2) and cornerback Ashton Stamps (1) during the second quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Stamps's great tackling ability will be a perfect fit for Dillingham's team, as Dillingham loves players who tough and physical, which Stamps certainly is.

ASU Comp

There is a lot of Keith Abney II in Stamps's game. While this might be a high comp, both are very athletic and quick to the ball. As shown in Abney's game winning pick against West Virginia, he can come up in clutch moments and make the big play, and Stamps did the same where he performed very well against great teams this season such as Alabama.

Oct 12, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps (1) blocks a pass intended for Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris (9) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Stamps and Abney II are players who might give up some plays from time to time, but their speed and ability to come up in big moments makes sure that they more than make up for the misses that they do have. It will be interesting to see if Stamps can grow into a CB 1 role like Abney.

Fit for ASU

Stamp seems like such a great fit for Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward. Ward is a coordinator who likes to be aggresive, so it seems like Stamps can fit right in. Stamps could play on the outside, with his speed, but he could also move inside into the slot. No matter where Stamps goes, he will be a threat for opposing offenses to deal with.

Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward runs a drill for his secondary during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Overall, Stamps should be a great player

