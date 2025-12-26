Predicting Arizona State's Big 12 Record Heading Into League Play
TEMPE -- Not much time has passed since Arizona State's non-conference season ending with a loss to Oregon State on Sunday and today - other than the fact that the Sun Devils are now just over a week away from ushering in their second campaign as members of the Big 12.
Arizona State on SI once again predicts how the conference season will go - game-by-game - now knowing more about the team in a more expansive sample.
Colorado: Win
Arizona State takes down a squad that has overachieved thus far in 2025-26 under the leadership of Tad Boyle.
@BYU: Loss
A trip to the Marriott Center at the front end of Big 12 play isn't for the faint of heart - Brigham Young has an exceptional big three that is headlined by potential number one overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft in AJ Dybantsa.
Kansas State: Win
Kansas State is currently overachieving to an extent in their own right under fourth-year head coach Jerome Tang. Senior guard P.J. Haggerty is averaging nearly 23 PPG, but the Sun Devils take this game in Tempe.
@Arizona: Loss
Arizona State is going into a rivalrly game against the top team in the country - in a venue that they have only won five games in since the turn of the century. This seems to be an uphill climb.
@Houston: Loss
This will cap off an incredibly challenging start to Big 12 play - don't expect an upset from ASU here.
West Virginia: Win
The West Virginia matchup is shaping up to be a fascinating matchup - home-court advantage and
Cincinnati: Win
Cincinnati has struggled this season, posting a NET rating that is sub-100. However, the program does have potential behind freshman G Shon Abaev.
@UCF: Loss
UCF has been one of the more under-appreciated teams in the nation this season alongside the Sun Devils. A trip to Orlando should be a toss-up on paper.
Arizona: Loss
The return trip to Tempe between the rivals has potential to be a contentious battle. Arizona ultimately has enough firepower to get over the finish line here.
@Utah: Win
Arizona State absolutely has to win this game - and they should behind the power of Moe Odum.
@Colorado: Loss
Colorado gets revenge and a season series split in the contest in Boulder.
Oklahoma State: Win
Steve Lutz's squad is off to a phenomenal start, but Arizona State is a less-than-ideal lineal matchup for the Cowboys.
Texas Tech: Win
Hurley picks up his true signature win of the season, which is one that his team nearly had in a road game against the Red Raiders late last season.
@Baylor: Loss
Baylor is another opportunity to keep the positive momentum going, but the Bears are posturing to be a team that will drastically improve during conference play - especially in being headlined by freshman phenom Tounde Yessoufou.
@TCU: Win
TCU is yet another Big 12 squad that has overachieved to this stage of the season, appearing to have all the bearings of a tournament squad. This does appear to be a game that the Sun Devils should steal behind C Massamba Diop.
Utah: Win
A must-win for Arizona State after the Oregon State loss. Do not expect the Sun Devils to fall short here.
Kansas: Loss
This is another conspicuous opportunity for a marquee win, but freshman superstar Darryn Peterson will be incredibly challenging to contain.
@Iowa State: Loss
Iowa State appears to be an absolute machine this season - defeating Purdue by over 30 points was all the sign needed to confirm as much. A trip to Hilton Colliseum to close the regular season is a daunting task for ASU.
Total Record: 18-13 (9-9 Big 12)
18 wins should put the Sun Devils on the precipice of a first tournament berth since the 2022-23 season, although further wins in the Big 12 tournament would be encouraged.
