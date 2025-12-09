Previewing Arizona State Basketball's Week Ahead

TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley's 7-2 Arizona State Sun Devils are one of the major surprises of the early stages of the 2025-26 college basketball season.

The Sun Devils have secured major victories over Texas and Oklahoma, while also being competitive in the two losses that they have accrued.

The combination of an ever-improving defense, a consistent, connected offense, and arguably the best coaching job of Hurley's time in Tempe have all contributed to this standout start, but the team must continue taking care of business ahead of Big 12 play - which commences in January.

Arizona State on SI previews the week that is ahead for the Sun Devils below - which includes a home game and another neutral court date

Tonight: Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

Arizona State is set to host in-state foe Northern Arizona at Desert Financial Arena tonight at 7 P.M. MST.

The Lumberjacks sit at 4-4 on the season, having lost two consecutive contests to South Dakota State and North Dakota State ahead of this matchup.

The Lumberjacks are headlined by forward Zack Davidson, who is averaging 16.4 PPG after transferring from Montana - the big man has done a quality job in replacing the production that former player Carson Towt left behind.

This should prove to be a comfortable victory for Arizona State, but no game should be taken for granted.

ASU Sun Devils guard Moe Odum (5) drives into the lane against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mortgage Matchup Center on Dec. 6, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saturday: Santa Clara Broncos

The Sun Devils and Broncos are set to square off on Saturday evening in Las Vegas in what is coincidentally a matchup with the Arizona State head coach prior to Hurley in Herb Sendek.

The Broncos are coming off of a blowout loss to New Mexico, but is having a strong season all things considered, and have become the third best team in the West Coast Conference on a reliable basis.

Christian Hammond has been the leader of the charge in his sophomore season, following in the path of those before such as Jalen Williams and Brandin Podziemski. Hammond averages 17.2 PPG on 50% from the floor, 42% from three point land, and 81% from the free-throw line.

Dec 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona State University Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) against Oklahoma University Sooners at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Beyond this, Arizona State is set to close out non-conference play with a road battle against former Pac-12 foe in the 25th-ranked UCLA Bruins on December 17, while they are set to follow that massive matchup up with another contest against another former conference foe in Oregon State at home on December 21 in a Sunday afternoon game.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .