Predicting Most Attainable Wins Remaining for Arizona State Basketball

TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley is once again facing a slate of games that he must win to get the Arizona State Sun Devils where they want to be - not unlike what came about during the program's last NCAA tournament appearance in the 2022-23 season.

The Sun Devils moved to 13-12 on the 2025-26 campaign with a convincing 85-76 win over Oklahoma State on February 10 - the unfortunate aspect of the encouraging victory is that there is now a scarcity of wins that are available for the team to stack up in the final three weeks of the regular season.

Arizona State on SI selects the three games that are "most attainable" for the Sun Devils to pick up victories in below.

TCU

Going into Fort Worth and coming out with a win is no simple task - that much is certain.

The Horned Frogs now sit at 16-9 after picking up wins over Iowa State and Oklahoma State over the last week - these victories have placed Jamie Dixon's team firmly on the tournament bubble.

TCU's identity is rooted in hard-nosed defense and timely scoring, which has potential to compound issues for an eight-man Arizona State rotation - especially on the road. Arizona State still possesses the talent to come out with a win - don't count them out in this February 24 matchup.

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) drives toward the hoop against Cincinnati guard Day Day Thomas (1) during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Baylor

Arizona State is set to take on the struggling Bears on Saturday in Waco.

Baylor currently sits at 14th in the league, having picked up only three league wins to this stage - they are also in the midst of a three-game losing streak that continued with a defeat against Louisville on Saturday.

The Bears do have the ability to put up points in droves behind the efforts of a high-scoring guard duo in Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou - but Arizona State has a marked advantage in the lane on paper.

Utah

Utah is a game that Arizona State doesn't only have a fighting chance to pick up a win - it's a matchup that they should walk out with a victory in the aftermath of.

The 71-63 Arizona State win in the first meeting was marked by a dominant first half by the Sun Devils and a second half that saw great stagnation.

Utah does roster a pair of high-scoring guards in their own right, but Arizona State is a much more complete team.

Feb 4, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley reacts after a play against the Utah Utes during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .