Previewing ASU's Road Battle Against Rival Arizona

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (20-6, 7-6 Big 12) are looking to build off a 71-61 win over Utah on Wednesday against their bitter rivals in the Arizona Wildcats (11-13, 2-11) on Saturday afternoon in Tucson.

The Sun Devils are seeking to back up a dramatic come-from-behind 68-61 win over the Wildcats in late January, as well as currently looking to pad their win total on the season.

Preview the game below with Arizona State on SI, including broadcast details, taking a look at Arizona's recent performances, and more.

ASU Sun Devils forward McKinna Brackens 921) fights for a loose ball with Kansas State Wildcats guard Taryn Sides (11) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Game Details

WHO: Arizona State @ Arizona

WHERE: McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, AZ

WHEN: 12:00 P.M. MST

BROADCAST NETWORK: ESPN+

Arizona's Recent Performances

The Wildcats have gone just 1-4 in their last five games - with the lone win coming against Kansas State on February 4.

Three of Arizona's four losses during the stretch came in the form of double-digit defeats - Oklahoma State by 19 points, West Virginia by 19, and Cincinnati by 16 in their last game.

The recent struggles have been expanded upon due to injuries, as Mickayla Perdue has missed over a month to this point.

Arizona State: Fighting for Tournament Bid

Arizona State is heading into this game with a pair of wins over Utah and a major triumph over Oklahoma State, which has put them on the right side of the NCAA tournament bubble.

However, losses to Cincinnati and Kansas State have hurt their case to reach the tournament - a loss to Arizona would be inexcusable in their quest to reach the 68-team field.

One of the key matchups that Arizona State faces in the game ahead is the frontcourt against Arizona's front line. The Sun Devils have a marked advantage on paper, as Heloisa Carrera and McKinna Brackens provide much value on the block in opposition of a guard-centric Arizona squad.

Guard Gabby Elliott is also likely to serve as a major difference maker in this contest, as the senior leads the team in scoring with over 17 points per game while taking over numerous games lately.

Prediction: Arizona State Win

There's certainly potential for Arizona to play spoiler on a major day for basketball in Tucson, however the Sun Devils are a more talented squad and have more on the line for their immediate season.

Expect Arizona State to head into the upcoming game against Iowa State next week having earned 21 wins on the season.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .