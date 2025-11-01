Arizona State Roundtable: Predicting Outcome of Iowa State Road Battle
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils enter week 10 of the season in a precarious position that they have found themselves in on numerous occasions during the 2025 season - this time simply feels different due to recent developments.
Although the Iowa State Cyclones present some challenges - most notably an experienced quarterback and a great coaching staff - the Sun Devils still have a great chance to secure a win in what is a rematch of the 2024 Big 12 title game.
Arizona State on SI writers predict the outcome of the game below.
Kevin Hicks: Arizona State 20, Iowa State 17
This is a game that truly has the potential to go either way - Jeff Sims being pitted against a banged up Iowa State defense is the major factor in play when determining the outcome.
Ultimately, this is surely a game in which Raleek Brown and kicker Jesus Gomez have the ability to be difference makers in a toss-up battle.
The Sun Devils keep their slim conference title hopes alive behind a late Gomez field goal in what has the potential to be Sims' first win as the starting quarterback for the program.
Lizzie Vargas: Arizona State 27, Iowa State 24
This weekend's matchup between Arizona State and Iowa State feels like a toss-up between two teams trying to find their rhythm again. Both teams are coming out of a disappointing loss. This game could decide how the rest of their season will go.
Arizona State is at a disadvantage with star quarterback Sam Leavitt and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson out for this week's game. Their run game must rely heavily on Raleek Brown to gain control of the clock and wear down Iowa State’s defense. However, the Cyclones have the home-field advantage and rarely repeat the same mistakes. If Rocco Becht can protect the football and the defense limits big plays, Iowa State can pull off the win. Still, Arizona State’s balance on both sides of the ball might be too much in the fourth quarter.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on why the 2025 football team is at a crossroads following a loss to Houston here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!