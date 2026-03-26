Randy Bennett's First Priority: Keep Arizona State Core Intact

New head coach Randy Bennett has only been with the Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball program for a few days, but he’s already making moves. A recruit flipped to Arizona State, players are entering the transfer portal, and the roster is already starting to change. But more than recruiting or transfers, there is one thing that might decide whether Arizona State is good next season or not: player retention.

Keeping key players might be more important than bringing in new ones right now.

Why Player Retention Matters So Much

Whenever a new coach comes in, a lot of players leave because they didn’t choose that coach. They chose the old coach.

That’s just how college basketball works now with the transfer portal. But if Bennett wants to succeed quickly at Arizona State, he cannot let the entire roster leave.

Saint Mary's coach Randy Bennett taks during a press conference for the first round of the NCAA basketball tournament at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Arizona State keeps players like Massamba Diop and Noah Meeusen, the team will already have a strong foundation. If they both leave, Arizona State is basically starting from scratch, which makes winning in the Big 12 very difficult.

It’s not just about talent either. It’s about experience and players who already understand college basketball.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett looks on during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Players That Fit Bennett’s System

One reason keeping certain players is so important is that some of the current Arizona State players actually fit Bennett’s system really well.

His teams are known for defense, discipline, and smart basketball. Players who play hard defense, move the ball well, and make smart decisions usually succeed in his system. That’s why players like Meeusen are so important. He’s a good defender, has good size, and plays smart.

ASU Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) drives past Kansas Jayhawks guard Bryson Tiller (15) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Those are exactly the types of players that usually succeed under Bennett. The same goes for other players on the roster who defend and play team basketball.

If Bennett can convince those players to stay, Arizona State might be competitive much sooner than people expect.

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) celebrates his 3-pointer against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Transfer Portal Works Both Ways

The transfer portal can hurt teams, but it can also help teams. Bennett might bring players from his old program or players who want to play in his system. But you don’t want an entire roster of brand new players either. Good teams usually have a mix of returning players and transfers.

Arizona State probably needs about half the roster to stay and then add new players through recruiting and the portal. That would give the team experience and also new talent.

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) celebrates his 3-pointer against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The First Big Test for Bennett

Honestly, Bennett’s first big test as Arizona State’s coach won’t be his first game. It won’t be his first practice. It will be whether he can convince key players to stay at Arizona State.