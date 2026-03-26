Randy Bennett's First Priority: Keep Arizona State Core Intact
New head coach Randy Bennett has only been with the Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball program for a few days, but he’s already making moves. A recruit flipped to Arizona State, players are entering the transfer portal, and the roster is already starting to change. But more than recruiting or transfers, there is one thing that might decide whether Arizona State is good next season or not: player retention.
Keeping key players might be more important than bringing in new ones right now.
Why Player Retention Matters So Much
Whenever a new coach comes in, a lot of players leave because they didn’t choose that coach. They chose the old coach.
That’s just how college basketball works now with the transfer portal. But if Bennett wants to succeed quickly at Arizona State, he cannot let the entire roster leave.
If Arizona State keeps players like Massamba Diop and Noah Meeusen, the team will already have a strong foundation. If they both leave, Arizona State is basically starting from scratch, which makes winning in the Big 12 very difficult.
It’s not just about talent either. It’s about experience and players who already understand college basketball.
Players That Fit Bennett’s System
One reason keeping certain players is so important is that some of the current Arizona State players actually fit Bennett’s system really well.
His teams are known for defense, discipline, and smart basketball. Players who play hard defense, move the ball well, and make smart decisions usually succeed in his system. That’s why players like Meeusen are so important. He’s a good defender, has good size, and plays smart.
Those are exactly the types of players that usually succeed under Bennett. The same goes for other players on the roster who defend and play team basketball.
If Bennett can convince those players to stay, Arizona State might be competitive much sooner than people expect.
The Transfer Portal Works Both Ways
The transfer portal can hurt teams, but it can also help teams. Bennett might bring players from his old program or players who want to play in his system. But you don’t want an entire roster of brand new players either. Good teams usually have a mix of returning players and transfers.
Arizona State probably needs about half the roster to stay and then add new players through recruiting and the portal. That would give the team experience and also new talent.
The First Big Test for Bennett
Honestly, Bennett’s first big test as Arizona State’s coach won’t be his first game. It won’t be his first practice. It will be whether he can convince key players to stay at Arizona State.
If he keeps the core of the roster, Arizona State could surprise people next season. If everyone leaves, it might be a long rebuilding year. So right now, the most important thing for Arizona State basketball isn’t recruiting, the transfer portal, or even the press conference. It’s convincing the current players to stay.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.