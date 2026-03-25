How Potential Arizona State Returnees Would Fit With Randy Bennett
In this story:
TEMPE -- Arizona State's trek into a new era is fully in motion after hiring the 63-year old Randy Bennett as head coach of the men's basketball program.
Bennett officially departed Saint Mary's after 25 seasons at the helm - opting to return to his home state and take on a challenge that is the ASU program, which has struggled for much of the last 40 years of time.
Now, Bennett's challenges include collaberating with AD Graham Rossini on several topics surrounding the program - including NIL - as well as in filling out a coaching staff, building a roster that will compete in the best conference in college basketball, and much more.
Arizona State on SI explores how three major players on the roster currently would fit with Bennett - if each opts to stay in Tempe.
Massamab Diop
It's quite simple to see Diop fitting into Bennett's brand of basketball as a sophomore after experiencing a strong first season in Tempe under Bobby Hurley.
Diop's post skill, comfortability in the pick-and-roll game, shooting touch, potential as a passer out of the block, and prowess as a versatile defender would translate seamlessly into Bennett's philosophy.
Now, the question as to whether Diop will remain or not is still very well in sight, but the on-court pairing would make an incredible amount of sense.
Noah Meeusen
Meeusen is a guard that is a tailor-made fit for what Bennett typically looks for.
While his return isn't guaranteed, the 6'5" combo guard possesses the size to be disruptive in Bennett's pack-line defense, flashed immense postential as a scorer/threat as a perimeter shooter, and proved on multiple occasions that he's a dependable secondary playmaker.
Meeusen is also a standout from the international ranks, which would only continue to boost Bennett's case as the best developer of international talent in the sport currently.
Santiago Trouet
Trouet came on strong as his junior season progressed - reaching double digits as a scorer in five of his final nine games of the year.
Beyond this, the San Diego transfer served as one of the best rebounders on the team, especially in the second half of the season. Trouet's ability to generate second-chance points off of the virtue of crashing the offensive glass. Trouet's relentless effort as a rebounder, improving play finishing, and ability to translate into Bennett's regimented defense would lend belief that he should be retained for a final season of eligibility.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.