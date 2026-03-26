Projecting Arizona State Men's Basketball's Future Outlook in Big 12

TEMPE -- It's no secret that the Arizona State men's basketball program has struggled for the better part of 40 years, with the last sustained stretch of success coming under Ned Wulk in the early 1980's.

Now, the Sun Devils are seeking to build off of the momentum that was built during the 11-year tenure that Bobby Hurley left behind in the new era that is centered around Randy Bennett.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett talks with an official during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

While there is an injection of new life into the program, questions remain centered around just how high the ceiling is for the Sun Devils - especially in a Big 12 that is chalk-full of national title contenders.

Why Arizona State Has Chance to Reach Potential

The $100 million renovation of Desert Financial Arena appears to be the first step in a multi-step plan for Arizona State to better support the men's basketball program - something that AD Graham Rossini has expressed in recent months in a more direct manner.

Bennett is the right coach for the right time as the program is looking to move forward. The Mesa native wanted to coach the program - leaving it in no uncertain terms per Rossini. His recruiting connections with Arizona, California, and other west coast states will allow for a more seamless transition compared to previous coaches that hailed from other regions of the country.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett reacts after a play against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Bennett's simple ability to identify talent that flies under the radar (regionally/internationally), curate coaching staffs that are consistently superb, and development of players that tangibly shows out from season-to-season

Nov 7, 2009; Tempe, AZ, USA; General view of the exterior of the Wells Fargo Arena on the campus of Arizona State. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Why Arizona State's Ceiling Might be Limited

Some of the reasons why the program can rwach its ceiling serve as a double-edged sword.

While Bennett's talent evaluation is off the charts and Arizona State's NIL efforts are ever-improving, the limitations might force an endless cycle of players transferring out due to their market value increasing in an optimal system. The presence of numerous elite brands, programs, and coaches also is a major roadblock for the Sun Devils, as Grant McCasland, T.J. Otzelberger, Tommy Lloyd, Jerrod Calhoun, and many others are poised to coach long-term in the league.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few, right, walks past Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett after a game at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga Bulldogs won 73-65. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

While Arizona State may not reach the top five of the standings on a yearly basis, Bennett's incredible floor-raising makes it completely feasible that the Sun Devils will compete in the middle-tier of the Big 12, which likely results in the truth being somewhere in the middle between extremes.