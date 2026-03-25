Why Randy Bennett's System Is Perfect for Arizona State

The hiring of Randy Bennett as the new head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball team is a move that a lot of people are talking about, but one specific part of this hire isn’t being discussed enough: his system and how it could completely change the identity of Arizona State basketball.

This isn’t just a coaching change. This could be a full culture and style change for the program.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett talks with an official during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

A System Built on Consistency

For the past several years under Bobby Hurley, Arizona State often played fast, emotional, and very inconsistent basketball. Some nights they looked like a tournament team, and other nights they struggled to score and close out games.

That’s where Bennett is completely different.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to reporters during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

At Saint Mary's College, Bennett built his program around discipline, defense, and efficiency. His teams rarely beat themselves.

They don’t take bad shots, they don’t turn the ball over a lot, and they usually play very strong team defense. It may not always be the flashiest style, but it wins games consistently.

St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett takes questions during a press conference ahead of the NCAA Tournament First Round game at Rocket Arena on Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Honestly, that might be exactly what Arizona State needs right now. Not flashy. Not chaotic. Just consistent basketball.

Why His Style Fits the Current Roster

One of the most interesting things about this hire is how some of Arizona State’s current players could actually fit really well in Bennett’s system, especially defensively.

His packline defense focuses on positioning, help defense, and forcing teams to take tough shots. That means long, athletic guards and smart defenders become extremely valuable.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Maurice Odum (5) celebrates with Anthony Johnson (2) against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State already has players who fit that type of system, which could make the transition smoother than people expect. With Bennet, he has already made moves in the recruiting process to find players who will fit his new system.

Instead of trying to outscore everyone, Arizona State might start trying to out-discipline everyone.

Mar 20, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett talk to the media before practice at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Big 12 Is About Toughness

Another reason this hire makes sense is the conference Arizona State now plays in.

The Big 12 Conference is one of the toughest basketball conferences in the country. Every game is physical, every game is competitive, and there are elite coaches everywhere.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett looks on during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

You’re not going to survive in the Big 12 just by playing fast and hoping to score 80 points every game. You need defense, toughness, and structure. That’s exactly what Bennett brings.

This Hire Is About Identity

More than anything, this hire feels like Arizona State is trying to build a real identity as a basketball program. For a long time, the program has had talented players and big wins, but not always a clear identity or style.

Mar 22, 2024; Spokane, WA, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett during the second half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Grand Canyon Antelopes at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If Bennett can bring the same discipline, defense, and consistency that he had at Saint Mary’s, Arizona State might not just be competitive — they might actually become a very difficult team to play every single night.