Why Randy Bennett's System Is Perfect for Arizona State
The hiring of Randy Bennett as the new head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball team is a move that a lot of people are talking about, but one specific part of this hire isn’t being discussed enough: his system and how it could completely change the identity of Arizona State basketball.
This isn’t just a coaching change. This could be a full culture and style change for the program.
A System Built on Consistency
For the past several years under Bobby Hurley, Arizona State often played fast, emotional, and very inconsistent basketball. Some nights they looked like a tournament team, and other nights they struggled to score and close out games.
That’s where Bennett is completely different.
At Saint Mary's College, Bennett built his program around discipline, defense, and efficiency. His teams rarely beat themselves.
They don’t take bad shots, they don’t turn the ball over a lot, and they usually play very strong team defense. It may not always be the flashiest style, but it wins games consistently.
Honestly, that might be exactly what Arizona State needs right now. Not flashy. Not chaotic. Just consistent basketball.
Why His Style Fits the Current Roster
One of the most interesting things about this hire is how some of Arizona State’s current players could actually fit really well in Bennett’s system, especially defensively.
His packline defense focuses on positioning, help defense, and forcing teams to take tough shots. That means long, athletic guards and smart defenders become extremely valuable.
Arizona State already has players who fit that type of system, which could make the transition smoother than people expect. With Bennet, he has already made moves in the recruiting process to find players who will fit his new system.
Instead of trying to outscore everyone, Arizona State might start trying to out-discipline everyone.
The Big 12 Is About Toughness
Another reason this hire makes sense is the conference Arizona State now plays in.
The Big 12 Conference is one of the toughest basketball conferences in the country. Every game is physical, every game is competitive, and there are elite coaches everywhere.
You’re not going to survive in the Big 12 just by playing fast and hoping to score 80 points every game. You need defense, toughness, and structure. That’s exactly what Bennett brings.
This Hire Is About Identity
More than anything, this hire feels like Arizona State is trying to build a real identity as a basketball program. For a long time, the program has had talented players and big wins, but not always a clear identity or style.
If Bennett can bring the same discipline, defense, and consistency that he had at Saint Mary’s, Arizona State might not just be competitive — they might actually become a very difficult team to play every single night.
And in a conference like the Big 12, being tough, disciplined, and consistent might be the most important thing of all.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.