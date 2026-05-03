Big 12 Forced ASU Basketball To Make Changes

It was a struggle for most of last season for the Arizona State Sun Devils. It was a tough season that showed there was a lot of work to do to get to this offseason, from top to bottom. It is hard when you play in the best conference in college basketball.

And there was no doubt that the Big 12 was the best in basketball, and many other coaches from different conferences will say that as well. That is why major changes were needed for this team heading into next season.

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) faces off against Texas A&M Aggies forward Zach Clemence (7) during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Next season, we will see a new head coach for the Sun Devils. The new head coach is Randy Bennett, and that was a strong candidate from the start. He is well known from his time at Saint Mary's. He had a lot of success there and took that program to good heights.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

It was time for a new challenge for Bennett, and that is what he is going to get next season in every game that he plays in the conference. Bennett has always been a household name in College Basketball for a long time.

Mar 23, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett looks on in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

ASU Makes Major Changes Because of Being in the Best Conference

Bennett brings his own style, and he has seen great basketball as a head coach. That is what they are getting next year. This coach was always one who would get top college programs calling him to see if he would be their head coach, and the fact that Arizona State is getting him, that is a huge step in the right direction. If there is one head coach who knows what to expect in this conference, it's Bennett. His consistency in having winning seasons and NCAA Tournament appearances.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to reporters during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Roster Shifting Mightily

A major shift in the roster is on its way as well. They have been good in the transfer portal. It is huge in college basketball now to have a head coach like Bennett to bring in the right guys and be a better team next season. This is something we have not seen from this program in a long time. And it is only hard because college basketball is structured the way it is now.

Who knows, if the Sun Devils were in a different conference, maybe these changes would be made. The fact that they are in the best conference in college basketball, this change had to be made. It is important not only for next season but also in the future.

Mar 21, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett reacts in the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images