Big 12 Forced ASU Basketball To Make Changes
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It was a struggle for most of last season for the Arizona State Sun Devils. It was a tough season that showed there was a lot of work to do to get to this offseason, from top to bottom. It is hard when you play in the best conference in college basketball.
And there was no doubt that the Big 12 was the best in basketball, and many other coaches from different conferences will say that as well. That is why major changes were needed for this team heading into next season.
Next season, we will see a new head coach for the Sun Devils. The new head coach is Randy Bennett, and that was a strong candidate from the start. He is well known from his time at Saint Mary's. He had a lot of success there and took that program to good heights.
It was time for a new challenge for Bennett, and that is what he is going to get next season in every game that he plays in the conference. Bennett has always been a household name in College Basketball for a long time.
ASU Makes Major Changes Because of Being in the Best Conference
Bennett brings his own style, and he has seen great basketball as a head coach. That is what they are getting next year. This coach was always one who would get top college programs calling him to see if he would be their head coach, and the fact that Arizona State is getting him, that is a huge step in the right direction. If there is one head coach who knows what to expect in this conference, it's Bennett. His consistency in having winning seasons and NCAA Tournament appearances.
Roster Shifting Mightily
A major shift in the roster is on its way as well. They have been good in the transfer portal. It is huge in college basketball now to have a head coach like Bennett to bring in the right guys and be a better team next season. This is something we have not seen from this program in a long time. And it is only hard because college basketball is structured the way it is now.
Who knows, if the Sun Devils were in a different conference, maybe these changes would be made. The fact that they are in the best conference in college basketball, this change had to be made. It is important not only for next season but also in the future.
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Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.