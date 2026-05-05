Why Arizona State Basketball Remains Underrated Nationally
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TEMPE -- The 2026-27 Arizona State Sun Devils are completely reshaping the roster, program culture, and much more after making a transition from Bobby Hurley to Randy Bennett.
The 63-year-old Bennett has reeled in several heavy-hitting transfers over the last four weeks, but some reservations remain from the outside as the Sun Devils pursue reaching their first NCAA Tournament since the 2022-23 season.
Respected media figure Jon Rothstein still doesn't have Bennett's squad in his daily top 45 rankings, just showing how much Arizona State is being overlooked at the moment. Arizona State on SI explores the reasoning behind this below.
Arizona State's Roster Still Incomplete
While Arizona State's roster stands at 10 players and features star-laden talent such as Paulius Murauskas, Joel Foxwell, and others, there are still five open roster spots as the offseason progresses.
There are many that are likely waiting to see what the remaining additions shape up to be before making any firm assessments on the overall standing of the Sun Devils in the Big 12 - although the intent that Bennett has displayed is clear in the present, and it's likely folly to underestimate the recruiting prowess of the staff.
Current Players Are Overlooked
Murauskas has been fully respected as an elite addition to the Arizona State roster, but the supporting pieces are still being somewhat overlooked through it all. This is despite transfers such as Foxwell carrying a 4-star tag in the portal season.
There are questions about the aptitude of an incoming transfer, such as former Boston University center Ben Defty, to make an immediate transition from one of the weaker leagues in Division One to the Big 12.
The area of the roster that is most overlooked is the wing group. Saint Mary's transfer Dillan Shaw put together an impressive freshman season and possesses tantalizing upside as a two-way force. Emmanuel Innocenti is the exact type of physical, relentless point-of-attack defender that the Sun Devils were missing last season. Vijay Wallace is an incredible athlete and will look to make a strong return this season after missing the last campaign due to injury.
All in all, Bennett is building a team that may not be the flashiest, but they will almost certainly be effective in numerous scenarios - even in the incredibly testy Big 12.
Don't sleep on Arizona State this season - or do so at your own peril.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.