Why Arizona State Basketball Remains Underrated Nationally

TEMPE -- The 2026-27 Arizona State Sun Devils are completely reshaping the roster, program culture, and much more after making a transition from Bobby Hurley to Randy Bennett.

The 63-year-old Bennett has reeled in several heavy-hitting transfers over the last four weeks, but some reservations remain from the outside as the Sun Devils pursue reaching their first NCAA Tournament since the 2022-23 season.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett reacts after a play against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Respected media figure Jon Rothstein still doesn't have Bennett's squad in his daily top 45 rankings, just showing how much Arizona State is being overlooked at the moment. Arizona State on SI explores the reasoning behind this below.

Feb 25, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Portland Pilots guard Joel Foxwell (23) controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Arizona State's Roster Still Incomplete

While Arizona State's roster stands at 10 players and features star-laden talent such as Paulius Murauskas , Joel Foxwell, and others, there are still five open roster spots as the offseason progresses.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) shoots a free throws during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

There are many that are likely waiting to see what the remaining additions shape up to be before making any firm assessments on the overall standing of the Sun Devils in the Big 12 - although the intent that Bennett has displayed is clear in the present, and it's likely folly to underestimate the recruiting prowess of the staff.

Nov 7, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Boston University Terriers forward Ben Defty (14) and Northwestern Wildcats forward Arrinten Page (22) go for the ball during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Current Players Are Overlooked

Murauskas has been fully respected as an elite addition to the Arizona State roster, but the supporting pieces are still being somewhat overlooked through it all. This is despite transfers such as Foxwell carrying a 4-star tag in the portal season.

Mar 11, 2026; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston University Terriers forward Ben Defty (14) reacts after a foul in the second half against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in the Patriot League Championship at Stabler Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

There are questions about the aptitude of an incoming transfer, such as former Boston University center Ben Defty, to make an immediate transition from one of the weaker leagues in Division One to the Big 12.

The area of the roster that is most overlooked is the wing group. Saint Mary's transfer Dillan Shaw put together an impressive freshman season and possesses tantalizing upside as a two-way force. Emmanuel Innocenti is the exact type of physical, relentless point-of-attack defender that the Sun Devils were missing last season. Vijay Wallace is an incredible athlete and will look to make a strong return this season after missing the last campaign due to injury.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) walks back on defense against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

All in all, Bennett is building a team that may not be the flashiest, but they will almost certainly be effective in numerous scenarios - even in the incredibly testy Big 12.

Don't sleep on Arizona State this season - or do so at your own peril.