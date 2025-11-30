Re-Evaluating Arizona State's Remaining Non-Conference Slate
TEMPE -- The Arizona State basketball program is in a much better spot now than was anticipated heading into the 2025-26 season - Bobby Hurley's team is off to a 6-2 loss in a stretch of games that included a win over Texas and a competitive loss to Gonzaga.
There are still several games to go in non-conference play, and there have been moments that the depth of the team has been in question - particularly due to injuries - but they have battled through much adversity en route to a start that has been a pleasant surprise.
Arizona State on SI updates game-by-game predictions for the remainder of non-conference play below.
Oklahoma: Win
Oklahoma is off to a decent start to the season - with senior guard Nijel Pack truly showing out to start the season, to the tune of 19.3 PPG.
He is joined by three other players with double digit scoring figures, and the Sooners just secured a victory over Marquette.
However, Arizona State has been more consistent, played a common opponent in the Gonzaga Bulldogs with more ferocity, and essentially hold home-court advantage, as the game is being played in Phoenix.
Northern Arizona: Win
Northern Arizona has started the season with a solid 4-2 mark, but lost to both Drake and Arizona along the way.
The Sun Devils have a clear path to securing a victory in this game - particularly due to the balanced scoring efforts headlined by Moe Odum.
It would be shocking to see the Sun Devils drop a buy game at home on December 9.
Santa Clara: Win
This is the first of two games on the road in mid-December.
The December 13 battle between the Sun Devils and Broncos will take place in Las Vegas as part of the Jack Jones Classic.
This will be a fascinating matchup, as Hurley will face off against his predecessor in Tempe in Herb Sendek, who has turned Santa Clara into one of the better mid-major programs in the nation in recent years - this includes developing NBA players in Jalen Williams and Brandin Podziemski.
Santa Clara is off to a 7-1 start, looking poised to be a top 3 team in the WCC once again - they will be a stout challenge for Hurley and company.
@UCLA: Loss
The old Pac-12 rivalry is re-ignited here in Westwood on December 17.
The Bruins are currently ranked number 18 in the nation, but have underwhelmed a great deal in year two of Big 10 play, starting out with a 5-2 record and coming fresh off of a loss to the California Golden Bears.
Donovan Dent has been a specific disappointment for the Bruins, as he has shot under 10% from three-point range - ranking fourth on the team in scoring a year after averaging nearly 20 PPG at New Mexico.
Although it is conceivable to see a world in which the Sun Devils win this game, the Bruins ultimately secure a win in front of a lively home crowd.
Oregon State: Win
Arizona State is set to close out the 13-game slate with a home game against another former Pac-12 foe in Oregon State in a Sunday afternoon contest.
The Beavers have fallen on rough times ever since falling two possessions short of reaching a final four in 2021 - this is no different in 2025-26, as they have lost five consecutive contests after a 3-0 start.
Total Record: 10-3
This is about as strong of a result as one could have hoped for before the season. The challenge that is bound to come with a potential 10-3 start is the fact that a majority of the Big 12 will go into league play with this mark, and Hurley's team will likely need to win at least eight games in conference to have hopes of returning to the NCAA tournament.
