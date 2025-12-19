Arizona State Basketball Still Has Progress to Make After UCLA Loss

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils fell to 9-3 to start the 2025-26 season on Wednesday night in a competitive yet decisive 90-77 loss to former Pac-12 rival UCLA.

The game was an eventful one, as the Arizona State offense was somewhat dependent on knocking down free throws - the team went 25-26 on attempts at the line, while struggling from three-point range, going just 4-26 on looks from behind the arc.

Arizona State on SI highlights three major takeaways from the game heading into the non-conference finale against Oregon State on Sunday afternoon.

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Arizona State Sun Devils guard Moe Odum (5) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Arizona State's Defense has Work to Do

UCLA's trio of Tyler Bilodeau, Donovan Dent, and Skyy Clark combined for 56 of their 90 points on the night - knocking down 9-17 three-point attempts in the process.

While Arizona State's defense have had prolonged stretches of stepping up defensively during the recent stretch, they've only truly locked in on that end for two entire games - the wins over Oklahoma and NAU.

The Sun Devils must continue to leverage the connectivity that they have built up, the length that the personnel displays, and must continue to rebound the ball in a more consistent manner in order to be a consistent winner in Big 12 play.

Arizona State Hopes to Get Healthier

Bryce Ford missed his second consecutive game after being injured late in last Tuesday's win over Northern Arizona. Guard Trevor Best departed the game late in the first half with what appeared to be a knee injury - these developments have significantly thinned Bobby Hurley's guard rotation that entered the season with such promise.

Anthony "Pig" Johnson and Moe Odum continue to be bright spots on the team, while the hope is that Adanté Holiman returns for Big 12 play after being out the entire non-conference slate.

The team has been strong health-wise in the frontcourt as of late, as Marcus Adams Jr. has emerged as a true impact player off of the bench after working his way out of an injury that cost him several weeks leading up to the start of the season.

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Marcus Adams, Jr. (8) rebounds in front of UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Success in Big 12 Remains Attainable

This loss was a minor setback in the scheme of the season, but this roster is versatile, talented, and holds enough chemistry to remain a force in what is the best conference in college basketball.

They will obviously need to do more work to get to the goal of an NCAA tournament berth. Multiple games against Utah and Colorado have potential to aid in reaching those ambitions.

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) drives past UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) for a basket in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

