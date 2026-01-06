Arizona State Receiving Visit From Power Conference LB Transfer

TEMPE -- Arizona State football - under the leadership of head coach Kenny Dillingham - have made real strides over the last several days since the transfer portal opened on January 2.

The Sun Devils currently boast the third best class in the Big 12 and 11th nationally per 247 Sports - which has been highlighted by a commitment from four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller on Monday morning.

While securing Miller's services for the 2026 season is monumental, the work is far from done as far as 2026 roster building, with the defense in particular being a point of emphasis in the weeks ahead.

Arizona State insider Chris Karpman relayed an announcement from Illinois LB Jojo Hayden's agent on Tuesday afternoon that the transfer would be visiting Arizona State.

"Illinois transfer Jojo Hayden is visiting ASU today, his agent said. Hayden, who had 26 tackles, 1.5 TFL, and one fumble recovery as a sophomore this season, is also considering Purdue and SMU."

Hayden is a redshirt sophomore out of East Saint Louis, Missouri and was a three-star recruit in the class of 2023. He played sparingly in 2024 before securing 26 total tackles and a fumble recovery last season.

This would be a massive addition to linebacker coach A.J. Cooper's room - as 2025 starters Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook are now off to the NFL.

How is Arizona State LB Room Shaping Up?

As mentioned above - Elliott and Crook are now off to their professional football ambitions. Upcoming junior Martell Hughes is now slated for a full-time starting role in Brian Ward's 4-2-5 base defense after thoroughly impressing as a sophomore in 2025. This included an interception that sealed the victory over TCU on September 26, as well as creating the lone turnover in the 26-22 victory over Texas Tech on October 18.

The Sun Devils received more phenomenal news on Tuesday as well, as senior LB Zyrus Fiaseu was granted one final year of eligibility after injuring his foot - an injury that required surgery - in the fourth game of Arizona State's season. Fiaseu is sure to have a significant role within the defense. Redshirt freshman Isaiah Iosefa has many fans from within the program in his own right, while incoming freshman Mason Marden is a tantalizing prospect as the class of 2026 signee gears up to head to Tempe.

The addition of Hayden would bolster the overall depth of a room that remains quite aptly talented despite the losses of Elliott and Crook.

