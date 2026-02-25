Former Arizona State Linebacker is Ready for NFL Challenge

TEMPE -- Arizona State is prepared to leave numerous former players to the NFL in the months ahead, with at least four prospects that came through Tempe being projected to get selected in April's draft.

One of those players is none other than two-year starting linebacker Keyshaun Elliott, who partook in a press conference at the Scouting Combine on Wednesday morning - with the legitimate prospect discussing the future of the program, his preparedness to make the jump to the pro level, and much more.

Below is a partial transcript from the press conference, with added commentary.

Elliott Brings Strong Intangibles to Table

One of the biggest reasons why Elliott is being considered a potential late riser up draft boards is due to his intangibles that are likely to translate to the pro level - the 22 year old knows exactly what he brings to the table ahead of his pro debut several months down the line.

"You know, playing my style of football, myself, football is, you know, I'm gonna be around the football all the time, and that's just something, you know, I'm blessed to know. Have it, let's say it's capability, you know. I, you know, acknowledge what's going on with offenses, doing at a fast rate that allows me to be around the football all the time."

Elliott's football IQ, ability to break up plays in the backfield, and marked leadership are just three of many reasons as to why a day two selection should be on the table.

Elliott Advocates for Arizona State

The future of Arizona State is bright under the leadership of Kenny Dillingham - something that Elliott acknowledged over the course of the presser.

"You look at Arizona State, you look at a program that was, you know, just three and nine two years ago. Now we're coming off, you know, two years that we played in the first ever college playoffs, won the Big 12."

While the Sun Devils were unable to repeat as Big 12 champions in 2025, it was incredibly impressive that the team managed to compete for another trip to the conference title game heading into the final weekend of the regular season, with Elliott playing an instrumental role in the pursuit.

Elliott also praised the coaching staff as a whole when discussing what should draw prospective recruits to the program.

"You know, you look at a coaching staff that's, you know, they came from smaller schools, and now they're at Arizona State. You know, a lot of people go to the portal. They're looking for, you know, increases in pay, or whatever it is. I mean, if you want to play football at this level, go somewhere to get developed. Arizona State has you know, some of the best you know coaches in every position room. You know our head coach, unbelievable, unbelievable program."

One of the biggest advantages that Arizona State has is holding continuity from within the coaching staff, with linebackers coach A.J. Cooper serving as one of many battle-tested members of the staff that has stuck with the program for multiple seasons to this point.

