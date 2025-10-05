Is Bucky Irving Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucs vs. Seahawks)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without their top running back Bucky Irving in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks due to shoulder and foot injuries.
Irving did not practice ahead of Week 5, and there's a chance he could miss more than one game with the foot issue that popped up after the team's Week 4 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
With Irving sidelined, the Bucs will rely on veterans Rachaad White and Sean Tucker to carry the backfield in Week 5. Both players are capable of carrying a major workload for Tampa Bay, but replacing Irving won't be easy.
This season, the second-year running back has 71 carries for 237 yards and has played a massive role in the passing game, catching all 19 of his targets for 193 yards and two scores. White will likely pick up more of the passing down work for Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Here's a look at how I'd bet on the Bucs in the prop market with Irving sidelined in Week 5.
Best Buccaneers Prop Bet for Week 5 With Bucky Irving Out
Rachaad White OVER 24.5 Receiving Yards (-111)
I love betting on White as a pass catcher in the prop market in this game, as the Bucs have used their running backs a ton in the passing game this season.
Irving has four or more targets in every game in 2025 clearing 24.5 receiving yards in three of them, and White finished with 29 receiving yards on four catches (five targets) in Week 4. He's expected to start in this game, and he's coming off a season-high 41.7 percent of the snaps against Philly.
Baker Mayfield should look White's way often as a safety valve, and this yardage prop is too low if White isn't sharing the passing-down work with Irving anymore.
I think there's a real chance the veteran running back hits 40 or more receiving yards in Week 5.
