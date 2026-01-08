Arizona State Recruiting Class Continues to Improve With Thursday Commits

TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham's transfer portal magic has been abundant for the last six days, as the Arizona State Sun Devils have already built up what is arguably the most impressive class in his time in the role of head coach.

The Sun Devils began the roster-building with the addition of Kentucky QB Cutter Boley, as well as Colorado WR Omarion Miller - this continued into Wednesday and Thursday.

The program addressed two major positions of need on Thursday afternoon - receiving pledges from a safety transfer and JUCO recruit in the process.

High Level Safety Pledges to ASU

Former Oklahoma State and Kansas safety Lyrik Rawls committed to play for Arizona State in what will be his final season of college eligibility in 2026, as was reported by Chris Karpman on Thursday afternoon.

"BREAKING: Lyrik Rawls, the No. 26 safety in the transfer portal, has committed to transfer to Arizona State from Kansas, where he had 73 tackles, 7 pass breakups and 1 INT this season. Very good starting free safety caliber Big 12 player."

Rawls figures to be the starting FS for the 2026 Arizona State defense in Brian Ward's 4-2-5 scheme, and will presumably be joined by returning starter Adrian "Boogie" Wilson.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks safety Lyrik Rawls (2) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State Earns Commit From JUCO DL

Butler County CC transfer Hyrum Vaeono committed to play for Diron Reynolds' position group this upcoming season on Thursday, with a candid statement surrounding his decision to play for his self-described dream school.

"The coaching staff played a major role, the area, facilities, just everything made the visit amazing! There was a sense of family and connection between everyone in the building and I loved that."

Vaeono joins a defensive line group that is set to lose Justin Wodtly, Prince Dorbah, Clayton Smith, Elijah O'Neal, and Jacob Rich Kongaika going into the 2026 campaign.

ASU defensive line coach Diron Reynolds instructs his players in a drill during an ASU practice on Aug. 16, 2024, in Tempe. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

ASU Recruiting Class Continues to Rise

Arizona State has built up an exceptional overall recruiting class in 2026 - the fourth under Dillingham.

The Sun Devils are currently ranked 26th overall in recruiting rankings per 247 - which includes high school, junior college, and D1 transfers. They rank seventh overall in the standalone transfer portal rankings, behind only Texas Tech and Oklahoma State in the Big 12.

What else does Dillingham and staff have in store? There are more moves to be made, as 20+ transfers are expected to come into the program in the weeks to come.

