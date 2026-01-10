Arizona State Reveals Player Availability Report Ahead of Kansas State Matchup

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (9-6, 0-2 Big 12) are seeking to snap a four-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon against the Kansas State Wildcats (9-6, 0-2) in Tempe in what should be a spirited matchup.

The Sun Devils are coming off of a 104-76 loss at the hands of Brigham Young on Wednesday, although they were short-handed in the battle.

The team appears to be short-handed once again on Saturday, as was revealed on Friday night by the player availability report - as mandated by the Big 12.

OUT

G Adante’ Holiman

G Bryce Ford

G/F Vijay Wallace

F Marcus Adams

F Kash Polk

C Dame Salane

F Jovan Icitovic

Holiman - a transfer out of Southern Georgia - has still yet to play this season. Head coach Bobby Hurley has alluded to progress being made in his recovery, but it doesn't seem as if an immediate return is in the cards.

Ford - a regular starter on this season's squad - is now set to miss his third game out of the last five - he struggled in 15 minutes of action in the loss to Colorado last Saturday.

Wallace has been out all season. The JUCO transfer was set to be the main wing in Hurley's rotation, but suffered a brutal ankle injury in a preseason scrimmage against Texas A&M.

ASU Sun Devils guard Bryce Ford (4) drives past Oklahoma Sooners guard Nijel Pack (9) at Mortgage Matchup Center on Dec. 6, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adams will miss his second consecutive contest after playing 11 minutes in the Colorado contest. The key wing came into the season working to get back into form after spending much of the time leading up into the season nursing a lower body injury.

Salane and Ictovic were always intended to redshirt this season - Hurley said as much following a practice on December 5.

"Jovan and Dame have always been more like guys that we're going to like, try and develop. And Jovan was coming off an ankle injury, and he missed about two months, so he's just starting to get back. He's, he's going to red shirt this year. Dame is is going to redshirt as well. So it's, it's those guys are, are more like long term, trying to develop them as some more older, more experienced guys are playing."

QUESTIONABLE

G Quentin McCoy

Arizona State-Kansas State is set for a tip-off time of 1 P.M. MST from Desert Financial Arena. The game is set to be broadcast simultaneously on streaming service Peacock, as well as NBC Sports Network.

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23) with head coach Bobby Hurley against the Colorado Buffaloes at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .