ASU Reveals Starting Lineup Ahead of Key Game vs Colorado

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (12-11, 3-7 Big 12) are aiming to start a win streak tonight against the Colorado Buffaloes (13-10, 3-7) after previously falling in the first meeting between the teams in early January.

The Sun Devils are coming off of a 71-63 win over the Utah Utes, while Colorado dropped a game to Baylor on the same night.

One of the most pressing challenges that Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley has faced so far this season is the abbreviated rotations that have been a reality due to injuries that have been accrued within the 15-man scholarship roster, including losing Vijay Wallace for the season prior to the regular season even commencing.

Santiago Trouet is the player that has been watched closely on the player availability report in the days leading up to this game - as the junior forward missed the previous game against Utah after getting injured late in the loss to Arizona last Saturday.

The status of Trouet was up-in-the-air until the very start of the game, which forced Hurley to change up the starting unit yet again.

Sun Devils Unveil Starting Five

Moe Odum

Bryce Ford

Allen Mukeba

Andrija Grbovic

Massamba Diop

Odum has been the heart and soul of the Arizona State team this season, leading the team in scoring (17.0 PPG), as well as assists (6.2) - also being instrumental in the development of younger players on the roster.

Grbovic has been one of the most reliable floor spacers on the team this season, shooting 36.9% from three-point range in 23 appearances.

Diop has emerged as one of the most glaring rising stars in the Big 12 this season behind a blend of strong rim protection, a nice shooting touch, and guard-like skills in his freshman season. The center collected a season-high seven blocks in the previous matchup against the Buffaloes on January 3.

Arizona State's bench will feature combo guard Noah Meeusen, who has emerged as a potential foundational piece moving forward in Tempe, as well as sixth man Anthony "Pig" Johnson.

The potential for Trouet's re-entrance into the lineup is something that may not be appreciated in the manner that it should, as it allows for Hurley to employ an eight-man rotation, while Trouet remains one of the most reliable rebounders on the team.

Arizona State and Colorado are set to tip-off shortly, with the game set to be broadcast on ESPN2.

