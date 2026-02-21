Arizona State Reveals Starting Lineup vs Baylor

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (14-12, 5-8 Big 12) are on the precipice of being on the NCAA tournament bubble - a win today over the Baylor Bears (13-13, 3-10) would go a long ways towards advancing dialogue involving that possibility.

The Sun Devils are coming off of a massive 72-67 win over ranked Texas Tech, while Baylor lost to a struggling Kansas State team on the same day.

While Bobby Hurley's team has battled through adversity quite well, a fair amount of said adversity still exists - particularly in the injury department.

Those roadblocks continued today, as the Sun Devils went into Saturday unsure if starting shooting guard Bryce Ford would be able to play after the junior missed Tuesday's game.

The starting lineup remained the same despite the uncertainty, with a sophomore guard receiving the start for a second consecutive game.

Arizona State's Starting Five Remains Same

Moe Odum

Noah Meeusen

Santiago Trouet

Andrija Grbovic

Massamba Diop

Odum has been the engine that has kept Arizona State running this season - both with on-court production and as a leader. The senior point guard is just 10 points away from setting a career-best mark for points in a season (459) and is among the active leaders in assists.

Meeusen is receiving his second consecutive start in place of Ford after playing a critical role in defeating Texas Tech. The 6'5" combo guard knocked down two crucial three-point looks, played consistently ferocious on-ball defense, and dished out six assists in a primary playmaking role during points of the second half.

Trouet is coming off of the best two-game stretch of his season. The junior has averaged 14.5 points per game, as well as eight rebounds and 1.5 steals/blocks during the two wins - all after battling back from suffering sprains to both ankles.

Grbovic remains in the starting lineup, with the hope being that the stretch-four is able to play a more expansive role today after sitting out of much of the second half on Tuesday due to an unspecified illness. Diop potentially has the highest ceiling of any player on Arizona State on a game-to-game basis, and has a clear advantage in this game against a Baylor roster that isn't especially tall.

The Arizona State bench is still a major factor in the game, as Anthony "Pig" Johnson, Allen Mukeba, and Trevor Best all made crucial plays in the previous game. The Sun Devils and Bears are already in action, with the broadcast being proselytized on ESPN2.

