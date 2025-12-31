Rising Star Coach Set for Elevated Role With Arizona State

TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham has done as strong of a job as any fan of the Arizona State football program could have reasonably hoped of three seasons into his role as the lead man.

One of the most impressive feats of Dillingham's tenure has been building up a staff that has largely stayed intact over the years, with recent hires such as DL coach Diron Reynolds and OC Marcus Arroyo emerging as potential long-term stalwarts in compliment of the assistants who have been in place since 2023.

A report that surfaced on Tuesday night implies that further changes are set to be made to the staff - in the best way possible.

Major Staff Move in the Works for ASU

Arizona State insider Chris Karpman (SunDevilSource) reported on Wednesday night that incumbent cornerbacks coach Bryan Carrington is expected to receive a promotion from within the program in response to an expected hire that was reported earlier in the week.

More on the report below:

"Sources: Bryan Carrington, ASU's talented young CB coach, is on the verge of earning a larger role with the program, and veteran CB coach Demetrice Martin, who was with UCLA this year and coached at Oregon with Dillingham, could soon join the team."

Carrington has spent the last three seasons in Tempe as the cornerbacks coach, bringing his robust experience in Texas, as well as NFL experience to the table into the role. Carrington has quickly emerged as one of the most vital pieces in the Sun Devils' recruiting operations - particularly in Texas - and has the distinction of playing a key role in developing Keith Abney II into a high-level NFL draft prospect.

It's now even more clear now than previously that Dillingham's efforts to provide a larger salary pool and more resources to his assistant coaches was a wise calculation, as the Sun Devils previously lost renowned WR coach Ra'Shaad Samples to Oregon after the 2023 season. Now, it not only appears as if the program will be able to promote Carrington to a larger role, but will also be able to hire Demetrice Martin - with the implication that his son, Cole, will return to Tempe for another season after spending 2024 with ASU.

As for now, the Sun Devils are set to officially close out the 2025 season against the Duke Blue Devils in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

