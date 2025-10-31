Previewing Arizona State-Iowa State - Keys, Game Prediction, and More
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) are seeking to keep their slim Big 12 title hopes alive as they take on the Iowa State Cyclones (5-3, 2-3) in a rematch of the conference championship game from a year ago.
Iowa State's defense has faced significant injuries in recent weeks, while Jeff Sims is set to start at quarterback the remainder of the season following Friday's news that Sam Leavitt will undergo season-ending foot surgery.
Arizona State on SI covers all of the vitals for the game below - information surrounding the battle, major storylines to watch, a game prediction, and more.
Game Information
WHO: Arizona State at Iowa State
WHERE: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa
WHEN: 10:00 A.M. AZT
TV NETWORK: TNT
The Skinny: Iowa State has dropped three consecutive games following a 5-0 start to the year - a 38-30 loss to Cincinnati, a 24-17 defeat at the hands of Colorado, and a 41-27 loss to Brigham Young in a game in which they controlled at one point.
Junior QB Rocco Becht had one of the roughest performances of his career against BYU, throwing three interceptions in the game - he still remains a player to watch after a very successful career in Ames.
Iowa State also has a potent backfield duo, as Abu Sama III and Carson Hansen have combined for over 1,000 yards to this season.
What to Watch: ASU Defense vs Becht
Becht's three-interception showing in week nine currently puts him on pace to throw more interceptions in 2025 compared to the previous two years as the starting QB.
ASU DC Brian Ward's calling card is drawing up opportune blitzes and disguised coverages that are designed to force the opposing quarterback into untimely mistakes - will this be a situation that presents itself on Saturday with all things considered?
One of the major determining factors might be DL Prince Dorbah's status, as the star is currently questionable with an undisclosed injury after exiting the games against both Texas Tech and Houston. Myles "Ghost" Rowser will also miss the first half of the game due to a targeting call late in last week's game.
What to Watch: ASU QB Situation
Sims will receive his third start with the program after Leavitt was ruled out earlier in the week. The senior has requisite mobility, arm strength, and experience to navigate the last several weeks of the season - especially with a more favorable schedule in mind.
However, freshman QB Cameron Dyer has the potential to receive reps in the game as well according to local insider John Gambadoro.
It will be interesting to see how the coaching staff approaches this conundrum, as Sims' experience has potential to be very valuable for a program that is still seeking to win as many games as possible, but there is an upside to playing Dyer - as the future of the program is just as vital as the present.
Sims should have a strong connection with close friend Malik McClain in this game after the latter broke out for 159 yards against Houston - could this tidbit factor into the approach as well?
Prediction: Arizona State 20, Iowa State 17
This is a game that truly has the potential to go either way - Jeff Sims being pitted against a banged up Iowa State defense is the major factor in play when determining the outcome.
Ultimately, this is surely a game in which Raleek Brown and kicker Jesus Gomez have the ability to be difference makers in a toss-up battle.
The Sun Devils keep their slim conference title hopes alive behind a late Gomez field goal in what has the potential to be Sims' first win as the starting quarterback for the program.
