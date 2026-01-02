Arizona State Rumored as Potential Destination for SEC Transfer

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are now fully focused on building towards the 2026 team after the 2025 team went 8-5 and closed the season out with a 42-39 loss to Duke in the Sun Bowl.

One of the major points of focus in terms of roster building for next season is the quarterback spot, as Sam Leavitt is expected to enter the transfer portal despite not announcing the intentions to do so himself.

Several options have emerged for the Sun Devils in recent days at the spot, and a new one emerged on Thursday with a fresh announcement of an impending entry.

New Portal Option Emerges for Arizona State

ESPN insider Pete Thamel reported on Thursday afternoon that Kentucky freshman QB Cutter Boley intends to enter the transfer portal after spending two seasons at the school

"Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, he tells ESPN. Boley was the All-SEC Freshman Team quarterback this season. He has 3 seasons of eligibility remaining."

Boley, 20, starred at Lexington Christian Academy and was a three-or-four star recruit depending on the recruiting service - eventually earning the starting job. Boley threw for 2,160 yards 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, which was accentuated with a five-touchdown performance against Tennessee.

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Bobby Jamison-Travis (97) deflects a pass from Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) as Auburn Tigers take on Kentucky Wildcats at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Auburn Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats are tied 3-3 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The firing of longtime head coach Mark Stoops and moving on with Oregon OC Will Stein potentially signals at a different approach going forward.

While Boley is firmly a pro-style pocket passer that doesn't necessarily match the mold of former Dillingham quarterbacks such as Bo Nix, Jordan Travis, and Leavitt, he is a functional athlete with a big arm - this presents enough intrigue to make a partnership a viable option.

Arizona State Has Other Options

The options Dillingham and staff have don't end with Boley.

Those options include Notre Dame sophomore Kenny Minchey, who is supremely talented, but has also fallen victim to being part of exceptional quarterback rooms over the last three seasons as well. Old Dominion transfer Colton Joseph has emerged as a fan-favorite choice - with a two rushing touchdown performance against Indiana to show for during the 2025 season, although conventional wisdom would point to Virginia Tech being the top choice for the sophomore. Lastly, Dylan Raiola presents a choice that is equal parts risky and unlikely, but the phenom's ties to Arizona are real. It might be worth kicking the tires on who was once the top recruit in the 2024 class.

