Exploring How Vital Sam Leavitt is Moving Forward
TEMPE -- Sam Leavitt has been highly valued in Tempe ever since joining the Arizona State program in December of 2023 - that value has been magnified in the two games that he has missed over the last two seasons.
Those two losses came in 24-14 fashion to the Cincinnati Bearcats and this past Saturday in a 42-10 defeat at the hands of the Utah Utes.
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham described Leavitt's status as week-to-week moving forward - which opens up the possibility that the sophomore is able to play against Texas Tech this week.
This begs the question - just how vital is Leavitt to the Sun Devils' effort to repeat as Big 12 champions?
Arizona State on SI approaches three major ways Leavitt is vital to the team below.
- 1. The connection with Jordyn Tyson is absolutely vital to advancing the Arizona State offense. Tyson was targeted 15 times by Jeff Sims on Saturday, only hauling in eight of those for a total of 40 yards. Tyson is effective in virtually every situation, but he's at his best when he's a threat at all three levels. From a logistical perspective, the more effective Tyson is around the field, the more effective the supporting cast will be as well.
- 2. Leavitt's leadership is absolutely invaluable. While Sims is certainly looked at as a leader by the program, Leavitt holds a different depth of influence. The redshirt sophomore has gone above and beyond when it comes to showing up for his teammates - even when it comes to NIL workings from within the program.
- 3. The Sun Devils need Leavitt to defeat Texas Tech. It can be debated that the Sun Devils would be able to defeat opponents such as Houston and West Virginia with Sims at the helm, but the 20 year old absolutely has to be active this Saturday for the team to have a fighting chance.
- Utah's defensive line had their way with Arizona State this past week, and Texas Tech's front seven is arguably even better. The best-case scenario here is that Leavitt is good to go, with OC Marcus Arroyo and Dillingham creating special packages for Sims to specifically run.
Arizona State has time to turn the season around and isn't in the worst spot imaginable, but they certainly need Leavitt back sooner rather than later to make a final push to return to the Big 12 title game.
Read more about Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley speaking directly to fans ahead of the start of the 2025 season here, and on three major takeaways from the 42-10 loss to Utah here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!