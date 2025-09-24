What Sam Leavitt Revealed in His Tuesday Media Availability
TEMPE -- Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the Sun Devils' battle with TCU on Friday night.
On Kyson Brown's Full Return
Coach Kenny Dillingham stated that the starting running back will receive a full workload this week after only taking four total touches in last week's win.
Leavitt is glad that this development has come to fruition - and embraces what Brown brings to the table
- "Yeah, just a kid you know, comes to work every single day. Great player, super smart, really reliable for me. So big juice guys out here telling me to put my guys, put juice stuff in practice. I need to hear that, because he came out a little flat at some point. So great energy to the team and a great player as well. Yeah, I'm good. I think the whole team is really healthy, so that's a good thing."
Brown's 145-yard showing in the opening game of the season was a display of who he has the potential to be the rest of the way - a questionable TCU run defense is now in the way in week five.
On Derek Eusebio
- "Yeah, I mean, we're going to, you know, put them in on a lot more packages and see what you can do. That's my guy. So, you know, I got nothing but faith in Him, and was continually proving it. So it's not like I'm just saying that my guy something that's been proven in practice today. He's got really good hands. He'll feel for the game. Like I said, kind of stays friendly to the ball the time, runs at the same speed."
Eusebio broke onto the scene last week as both a pass catcher and a runner late in the game. The performance has seemingly earned him more looks moving forward - and it's difficult to argue that it hasn't been earned. Few players on the roster are as consistent and relentless as the sophomore - it will be fascinating to see if the unheralded recruit will be able to become the best compliment to Jordyn Tyson.
On Embracing Friday Night Game
- "Yeah, this is a big time game. You know, we're gonna be Friday night under the lights. Every other team college football is probably gonna be watching it, you know, sitting in the hotel before their game. So, just great opportunity. You know, I'm super blessed to be in this situation our team overall. So just super excited."
There are other games being played on Friday night, but none as consequential as the battle between the Sun Devils and Horned Frogs.
Leavitt has typically been a 'big-game' player over the last two seasons - showing up in a major way when the pressure is at an inflection point. Expect the star to not stand down against another top 25 foe.
On Big Plays Being Negated By Penalties
The Arizona State offense has been on the precipice of having an explosive game as a unit - unfortunately, penalties and other factors have prevented a full breakout.
Leavitt fully recognizes this.
- "I mean, you always want to see those hit. Got a couple of protection busts and penalties, which have been really frustrating more. So just because, you know, we've kept a couple of these games close, they really didn't need to be close, I felt like, you know, we could have really won the last game by 20 plus points. We just kind of keyed in on a couple things, so just getting back and down into the details and progressing forward."
