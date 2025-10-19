ASU's Leavitt, Dillingham React to Stunning Upset Over Texas Tech
TEMPE -- Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and star QB Sam Leavitt spoke to media following a shocking 26-22 victory over #7 Texas Tech - a game in which the Sun Devils controlled much of the way through prior to needing a last-minute touchdown.
To watch the entire press conference, view below.
Below is a partial transcript of Dillingham and Leavitt's presser.
Dillingham on Defense, Team Bouncing Back From Loss to Utah
"Well, I think, I mean, over the last year and a half, we've proven that that's not us. And if you get too caught up in no outside noise, you know, you can get convinced of something you're not, and you can't get convinced of something you're not.
Now, do you have to self correct when you realize that maybe you're, you know, you've miscalculated and steered something the wrong direction? Yeah, right. That's what you got to do. But that doesn't mean that you're going in the wrong direction. Just means you might be five degrees, seven degrees off right."
Leavitt on Dillingham's Preparations Heading Into Game
"I mean, honestly throughout the week, you know, you talk about a coach that just knows your players well, so it knows I approach you in those moments. And, you know, talk about someone who talks about every single scenario there is. And you know, we're, as soon as I come in, we're looking, we're
watching, we're watching Miami versus Louisville.
Yeah, right before half you know, there's a little debate, you know, on what they should have done with the clock management. You know, we're just coming in right there at the meeting, and I'm talking about what I think we should do versus what he thinks. And no, that's what happens on game day. We're just on the same page."
Leavitt on Two-Minute Drill
"I mean, you know, we had done really good with control passing all game. So going into that two minute, you know, there wasn't too much worry there. I was just getting our guys dialed, you know, no pre snap penalties, holdings, taking care of the ball, and, you know, we're gonna drive down the field, and then it just really up to me to, you know, put the ball in their hands and have them make plays. That's what happened."
Dillingham on Carrying Positive Momentum From Win
"I think anytime you have a win like this, it rejuvenizes Your program, especially after the embarrassment of I still want to talk about it, because I'm still so embarrassed by it of two weeks ago. So anytime you can have a win like this, it can definitely put you in the right direction. But the key is, doesn't make you complacent. Now, the reason we could win this game is because we lost the game prior."
