Arizona State's Potential Bowl Assignments Unveiled
TEMPE -- Hopes of a second consecutive Big 12 title have dimmed in recent days for the 2025 Arizona State football team - this follows a 42-10 defeat at the hands of the Utah Utes, as well as the uncertain status of star quarterback Sam Leavitt, who was descirbed as 'day-to-day' by coach Kenny Dillingham on Monday.
The impending matchup with Texas Tech on Saturday is a clean slate for the team, but the outsider perspective of the battle being a 'must-win' to keep hopes of another conference title alive appear to be astute.
A loss would place the team solidly behind the Red Raiders - and at very best even with the Utes, with Utah holding the tiebreaker. Brigham Young and Cincinnati loom large as conference contenders that have yet to drop a league game as well
Although the high hopes that came with the Sun Devils' success last season can be salvaged, the ultimate bowl fate for the 2025 season appears below expectation for the time being.
Arizona State on SI explores projections from two major publications, as well as making a call as to where and who Arizona State will play come December.
ESPN Projections
Kyle Bonagura: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs Florida State
Mark Schlabach: Holiday Bowl vs Notre Dame
The Sun Bowl and Holiday Bowl are two of the stronger non-playoff games that currently remain. Florida State and Notre Dame would both be reasonably strong competition, with both programs having potential to be a litmus test heading into the 2026 campaign.
CBS Sports Projection
Brad Crawford: Las Vegas Bowl vs Illinois
The Las Vegas Bowl is a decent enough game - the Sun Devils' last appearance happened to double as the final game Jayden Daniels suited up for the program.
Illinois is worthy competition as well, as the complete version of the Illini have proved to be top-25 caliber over the last two seasons.
ASU on SI Projection
Holiday Bowl vs USC
The Trojans are currently posturing for a potential run to the College Football Playoff despite a loss to Illinois in recent weeks - however a loss in the coming games might spell doom to those hopes.
This would be as intriguing of a bowl game as the Sun Devils can get that isn't of the playoff variety, as the recent history between the two programs as Pac-12 rivals have yielded some truly classic outcomes.
Arizona State is set to host Texas Tech this Saturday afternoon - with the game being much more significant for bowl posturing than any other contest in 2025.
