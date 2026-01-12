Arizona State Trending for Elite 2027 Wide Receiver
While most of Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham’s recruiting focus is on the 2026 college football transfer portal window, he and his staff are beginning to shift their attention back to the high school recruiting trail as portal chaos winds down and the 2027 cycle heats up.
While the Sun Devils have already secured two commitments from 2027 prospects, they are making progress with several others, including a four-star wide receiver who recently named Arizona State as one of the schools that are currently standing out in his recruitment.
Arizona State Standing Out to Four-Star Wide Receiver
Throughout the 2027 cycle, Arizona State has been pursuing Quentin Burrell, a four-star wide receiver from Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, Illinois. The Sun Devils extended an offer to him in May and have been actively recruiting him since.
Although Burrell is only a junior at Mount Carmel, he’s already established himself as one of the nation’s top recruits. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 57 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 9 wide receiver, and the No. 5 prospect from Illinois.
The four-star wideout is a highly coveted prospect with offers from more than 30 Division I programs. While many schools are pursuing him, he recently told Rivals’ Chad Simmons that two stand out: Notre Dame and Arizona State.
Burrell was in Tempe on a gameday visit during Arizona State’s loss to Houston in October. Although the Sun Devils failed to pull out the win in front of the four-star recruit, he told Simmons he loved the atmosphere and praised wide receivers coach Hines Ward.
- “They’ve been recruiting me as hard as anyone, and that means a lot,” Burrell told Simmons. “The atmosphere was cool, and I had a great experience. The people showed great hospitality.
- He continued, "Coach Hines Ward is a great coach. You’re trying to chase someone who can make you what you want to be, and Coach Ward is one of the best. He knows what it takes because he’s done it.”
Regarding a timeline for Burrell’s commitment, he told Simmons that he plans to trim his list to ten schools by the end of the month and then take official visits with his top five before making a decision.
While Arizona State will face competition from several schools for Burrell, it’s clear he’s very interested in the program. If Dillingham can get him on campus for an official visit in the coming months, the Sun Devils should have a strong chance to land him.
Max Doresy serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI.