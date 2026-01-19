Social Media Reacts to Arizona State's Battle Against Top-10 Houston

TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils capped off one of the most daunting stretches of road games that any program in division one college basketball will face this season on Sunday.

The Sun Devils unfortunately fell to the seventh-ranked Houston Cougars by a substantial margin, although there were still several intriguing developments that came from the final game of the two-game road trip set.

Arizona State in Spotlight, Opt to Use New Starting Five

Arizona State and Houston tipped off just after 4:30 P.M. MST as the lone power conference game that was being played at the time. This is the second time that the programs have squared off as Big 12 rivals, as Houston overcame chippy play from ASU to win a game in Tempe last February.

Arizona State/Houston.



Standalone Power Conference Game. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 18, 2026

On the note of starting lineups - head coach Bobby Hurley made a move that was somewhat surprising heading into the game in the form of switching up the starting lineup. While Moe Odum, Santiago Trouet, and Massamba Diop remained in the unit, two others were swapped out. Sophomore guard Noah Meeusen replaced forward Allen Mukeba, while junior guard Bryce Ford took the place of Anthony "Pig" Johnson to start the game out.

This ensured the bench rotation would consist of Johnson, Mukeba, and Grbovic - potentially giving Hurley more freedom to make more rapid adjustments to what Houston was doing at any given time.

Sunday Starters 😈 pic.twitter.com/TUbAEquEgH — Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) January 18, 2026

Houston Defense Overwhelms ASU Early

The Houston defense, which is consistently among the best in college basketball, forced the Sun Devils to begin the game 2 of 12 from the floor, while they eventually forced 12 first half turnovers and blocked four shots in the first 20 minutes of action.

Kelvin Sampson's brand of denying entry into the post, pressuring the ball, and trapping ball screens left an ASU offense that has regularly been productive in a state of discombobulation.

One game after jumping out 25-5 on West Virginia, Kelvin Sampson's Houston races out to 24-2 lead on Arizona State. With 6-foot-11 freshman Chris Cenac Jr. hitting two threes among his eight points. Teams just aren't ready for these Cougar opening blitzes, getting overwhelmed by… — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) January 18, 2026

Kingston Flemings and Chris Cenac Jr. are a pair of Houston freshmen that made an incredible impact in the first half of action, with Cenac knocking down a pair of three-point looks, while also blocking a shot.

The offense-defense combination that the Cougars are able to roll out make them as dangerous as anyone in the country - it showed on Sunday in full force.

The 1 - 2 punch of Houston's Kingston Flemings & Chris Cenac is dynamic. Cougars up 28-5 at 1 point. Cenac length & explosion with his 7'4 wingspan & 3 ball has drawn comps to Miami Heat Kel'el Ware tryna see if he's PF at the next level. pic.twitter.com/aH8O5tquSs — Global Utopia Sports (@GL8BAL_SPORTS) January 18, 2026

Arizona State returns to action on Wednesday at home against West Virginia.

