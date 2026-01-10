Social Media Reacts to Arizona State's First Big 12 Victory

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils moved to 10-6 on the season - securing their first Big 12 win of the season in the process - in a tight battle against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon in what was the second home game of the conference slate.

The Sun Devils came into this game riding a four-game losing streak that began with a road loss to UCLA on December 17 and has spiraled into a pair of losses to usher in their second season of Big 12 play.

Arizona State Starts Out Rough

Arizona State went into the game short-handed once again, as guard Bryce Ford and forward Marcus Adams Jr. were ruled out on Friday night, which didn't bode well for their chances to end the losing streak.

The starting lineup - which featured Anthony "Pig" Johnson in the place of Ford - didn't get off to an exceptionally strong start, as Kansas State started the scoring with two straight baskets.

ASU vs Kansas State is underway in Tempe

-Mukeba wins the opening tip, The Sun Devils turn it over on their first poession

-Johnson hit a wing 3-pointer to get Kansas State on the board — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) January 10, 2026

Sun Devils turn the ball over after winning the tip then give up an open three. Rough start for ASU. @InfernoIntel pic.twitter.com/YrJWDKxNci — AshtonSharinn (@AshtonSharinn18) January 10, 2026

Arizona State eventually rebounded, managing to score 36 first half points - although Kansas State finished the half with 38.

ASU Freshman Continues to Impress

Freshman center Massamba Diop has started every game in the 2025-26 season, and is coming off of one of his most outwardly impressive games thus far in a seven-block showing against Colorado last Saturday.

The former Spanish league standout carried momentum into the battle with the Wildcats, blocking five shots in the first 20 minutes of action. The continued high motor on defense has caught the attention of Arizona State fans and the NBA scouting world alike.

Massamba Diop is a blocked shot machine he now has 5 in the first half for the Sun Devils! — Michael Carotenuto (@Diablos00) January 10, 2026

Massamba Diop directing traffic like a guard before delivering a dime to Allen Makeba for the reverse.



11-10 KSU at the under 12 media timeout. pic.twitter.com/Pxd7AZYXO6 — House of Sparky (@HouseOfSparky) January 10, 2026

Moe Odum Shows Grit, Veteran Leadership

Odum was brought into the Arizona State program to not only serve as the catalyst of the offense, but to also be the definitive leader of the squad.

The senior did just that on Saturday - keeping the Sun Devils afloat with 11 points, while also playing admirable defense. The positive value that the point guard exhibited far outweighed the six turnovers that were committed, and it fueled the offense for much of the day.

E1H I Kansas St 38, Arizona St 36



Neither team able to pull away in a back-and forth first half.



Moe Odum and PJ Haggerty each lead their respective team with 11.@Blaze_Sports pic.twitter.com/NaVjEwgzpG — Wesley Stombaugh (@WesleyStombaugh) January 10, 2026

moe odum showing some real veteran point guard savvy to keep massamba diop out of a technical there, diop was really trying to let the refs hear it but moe physically removed the big man from the situation. — Damon Allred (@iamdamonallred) January 10, 2026

The Sun Devils are set to return to action on Wednesday in Tucson against the top-ranked Arizona Wildcats, before taking a trip to face another top-10 foe in the Houston Cougars on Sunday in what is sure to be one of the most challenging two-game stretches any team faces this season.

Jan 10, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) looks to pass the ball against Kansas State Wildcats forward Taj Manning (15) in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

