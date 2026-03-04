Social Media Reacts to Arizona State's Home Finale vs Kansas

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils () earned their third major Tuesday night victory out of the last four tries - this time wrapping up the regular season home slate against the #14 Kansas Jayhawks.

This matchup was a kinetic and physical one from opening tip, with multiple major events happening over the course of the first 20 minutes of action that seeped into the second half.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley with guard Maurice Odum (5) against the Arizona Wildcats at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State Honors Trio of Seniors

Tuesday night served as a momentous point of the 2025-26 season for Arizona State, as Moe Odum, Anthony "Pig" Johnson, and Allen Mukeba were all honored in what was their final time suiting up at home.

Sun Devil seniors Moe Odum, Pig Johnson and Allen Mukeba were honored at half court before tip-off.@DevilsDigest pic.twitter.com/fw5duxBeFf — Justin LaCertosa (@LaCertosaSports) March 4, 2026

It was undeinably an emotional moment for all three, as all have battled through different challenges in a season that the Sun Devils have largely exceeded expectations in - this game also serves as potentially the final time that Bobby Hurley will grace the sidelines at DFA.

🎥 ASU’s full senior night festivities honoring Moe Odum, Allen Mukeba and Pig Johnson.



Multiple players were emotional, special moment for this group of Sun Devils.@SunDevilSource pic.twitter.com/KNt4YWFT4f — Jakob Brooks (@Jakobrooks) March 4, 2026

Kansas Coach Tossed From Game

Legendary Kansas head coach Bill Self was ejected with just over six minuted remaining in the first half after picking up a double technical when arguing an offensive foul call on Darryn Peterson.

Kansas HC Bill Self is given two technicals and ejected from the game, after a foul was called on Darryn Peterson on this play. pic.twitter.com/RwKHjlAEB8 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 4, 2026

The ejection was incredibly abrupt, with Self walking through Kansas' side of the tunnel with the smoke machines being set off in front of the student section in what was a fascinating scene.

Odum responded by knocking down three technical free throws - this gifted Arizona State a 10-point lead that was expanded to 20 by the time halftime hit. Kansas' de-facto head coach Jacque Vaughn was also handed a technical foul late in the first half for good measure.

Maybe Bill Self just wanted to show Darryn Peterson what it feels like to have a big part of the team leave early. — Soren Petro (@SorenPetro) March 4, 2026

Kansas Puts Together Dominant Start to Second Half

Kansas came out of halftime with a concerted sense of urgency, as they scored more points (22) over the first 8:39 of the half compared to the entire first 20 minutes put together.

The Jayhawks also made defensive adjustments (particularly regarding on-ball pressure) that threw the Sun Devil offense out of rhythm.

Diop converts on an elbow jumper with a little help from Kansas basket interference.



Some chaos, as after an Odum turnover Jackson tries a fastbreak layup and Diop swats it away, but Peterson grabs the rebound and is fouled by Mukeba. Media timeout.



49-41 ASU. — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) March 4, 2026

Kansas' momentum halted at the 11:21 mark when guard Elmarko Jackson was tabbed with a flagrant foul for a hard hit on the arm of Mukeba - which resulted in a hard foul that forced the latter out of the game.

Allen Mukeba has gone back to the locker room following a flagrant foul from Kansas’ Elmarko Jackson.



On Saturday Bobby Hurley mentioned Mukeba had already been fighting through a difficult injury and tonight was his senior night. Gotta feel for Mukeba.@SunDevilSource pic.twitter.com/NQjlOy36VH — Jakob Brooks (@Jakobrooks) March 4, 2026

Odum knocekd down two free throws, as well as a catch-and-shoot three point look that put Arizona State up by 12 following the chaotic sequence of events.

This night could not get weirder. Elmarko Jackson with a HARD foul on Allen Mukeba as he tried for a dunk in transition, then, in the fracas afterward, Tre White and ... #Kubball assistant Tony Bland got into it? Review pending. — Ben Hooke (@ben_h_hooke) March 4, 2026

Kansas brought the lead down to two late in the second half, but a quick 5-0 run by Johnson put Arizona State up 62-55 with 3:19 remaining in the game.

