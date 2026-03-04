Social Media Reacts to Arizona State's Home Finale vs Kansas
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils () earned their third major Tuesday night victory out of the last four tries - this time wrapping up the regular season home slate against the #14 Kansas Jayhawks.
This matchup was a kinetic and physical one from opening tip, with multiple major events happening over the course of the first 20 minutes of action that seeped into the second half.
Arizona State Honors Trio of Seniors
Tuesday night served as a momentous point of the 2025-26 season for Arizona State, as Moe Odum, Anthony "Pig" Johnson, and Allen Mukeba were all honored in what was their final time suiting up at home.
It was undeinably an emotional moment for all three, as all have battled through different challenges in a season that the Sun Devils have largely exceeded expectations in - this game also serves as potentially the final time that Bobby Hurley will grace the sidelines at DFA.
Kansas Coach Tossed From Game
Legendary Kansas head coach Bill Self was ejected with just over six minuted remaining in the first half after picking up a double technical when arguing an offensive foul call on Darryn Peterson.
The ejection was incredibly abrupt, with Self walking through Kansas' side of the tunnel with the smoke machines being set off in front of the student section in what was a fascinating scene.
Odum responded by knocking down three technical free throws - this gifted Arizona State a 10-point lead that was expanded to 20 by the time halftime hit. Kansas' de-facto head coach Jacque Vaughn was also handed a technical foul late in the first half for good measure.
Kansas Puts Together Dominant Start to Second Half
Kansas came out of halftime with a concerted sense of urgency, as they scored more points (22) over the first 8:39 of the half compared to the entire first 20 minutes put together.
The Jayhawks also made defensive adjustments (particularly regarding on-ball pressure) that threw the Sun Devil offense out of rhythm.
Kansas' momentum halted at the 11:21 mark when guard Elmarko Jackson was tabbed with a flagrant foul for a hard hit on the arm of Mukeba - which resulted in a hard foul that forced the latter out of the game.
Odum knocekd down two free throws, as well as a catch-and-shoot three point look that put Arizona State up by 12 following the chaotic sequence of events.
Kansas brought the lead down to two late in the second half, but a quick 5-0 run by Johnson put Arizona State up 62-55 with 3:19 remaining in the game.
