Full Arizona State-Kansas Preview and Prediction

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (15-14, 6-10 Big 12) are slated to close out the season schedule at home on Tuesday night against the Kansas Jayhawks (21-8, 11-5) in what will be a last-ditch effort to make an NCAA tournament case.

The Sun Devils are entering the game off of a 73-60 victory over Utah on Saturday - honoring seniors Moe Odum, Allen Mukeba, and Anthony "Pig" Johnson in the process, while Kansas is coming off of an 84-61 loss to Arizona on Saturday.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) celebrates with guard Maurice Odum (5) against the Utah Utes in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Game Information

WHO: #14 Kansas @ Arizona State

WHERE: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, AZ

WHEN: 7:00 P.M. MST

TV BROADCAST: FS1

Kansas: Balanced Team Built Around Megastar

Kansas has had a largely successful season that has included wins over Tennessee, Houston, Arizona, and other strong squads - although they have also been served confounding losses to opponents such as West Virginia.

Darryn Peterson is the unquestioned best player on the roster, as the potential top pick in the 2026 NBA draft averages nearly 20 points per game despite battling through an injury that has seemed to be nagging throughout the course of the year.

Peterson's diverse shotmaking portfolio is complimented in an optimal way, as Tre While/Melvin Council Jr. are guards that bring diverse skillets to the table, while Flory Bidunga and Bryson Tiller are incredibly talented players on the interior.

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self greets Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley before the start of the game inside Allen Fieldhouse Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State X-factor: Anthony "Pig" Johnson

Johnson is set to play in his final home game for the Sun Devils later today - the senior has been one of the best sixth men in the Big 12 this season behind tireless effort on both sides of the ball.

The former NAIA star has transitioned beautifully from the lower level of college athletics, as he has scored in double figures in seven straight games and is one of only three Sun Devils to average at least 10 points per contest this season.

Johnson will be vital in this game offensively due to the consistent rim pressure - it will obviously be beneficial to the Sun Devils if the 6'3" guard can generate trips to the free throw line and force Kansas into foul trouble.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) against the Arizona Wildcats at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Prediction: Arizona State Win

Are the stars aligning for Arizona State to pull off another upset of Kansas in Tempe?

It's certainly a possibility, as the Sun Devils managed to defeat Texas Tech after the Red Raiders played in Tucson in the game prior to traveling to Tempe in their own right.

Expect a Hurculean effort from Odum and potentially another special showing on the defensive side of the ball in a potentially satisying conclusion to the Bobby Hurley tenure with ASU.

