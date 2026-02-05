Social Media Reacts to Arizona State's Must-win Game Against Utah

TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley's Arizona State basketball squad went into Wednesday night in a curious position, as the Sun Devils had lost two consecutive games going into the duel with the Utah Utes in the first game of a two-game road slate.

The Sun Devils are continuing to battle with their backs against the wall, as the team has been forced to run with an abbreviated rotation due to injury in recent weeks.

Feb 4, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) brings the ball up the court against Utah Utes guard Jerry Huang (9) during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Key Rotation Cog Ruled Out Before Game

Arizona State fans received unfortunate news shortly prior to the start of the game, as Santiago Trouet was ruled out for a second game this season after sustaining what is believed to be an ankle injury against the Arizona Wildcats in the Sun Devils' last game.

Trouet had previously played and started in every game this season outside of one, and the junior's absence forced head coach Bobby Hurley to employ a seven-man rotation.

Forward Allen Mukeba was a late addition to the player availability report as well, although he eventually played in and started the game.

Santiago Trouet listed as out for tonight's @SunDevilHoops game at Utah. Allen Mukeba a game-time decision. ASU could be down to 6 players. — Michelle Gardner (@MGardnerSports) February 5, 2026

Injuries could plague ASU Men's basketball ahead of its matchup with Utah



The latest Big 12 injury report lists sophomore forward, Santiago Trouet out of today's lineup, and graduate forward Allen Mukeba is questionable



Trouet has started in all 21 games he's played this… pic.twitter.com/dbVZBLPl4s — Ryan Myers (@RyanMyers_23) February 5, 2026

Arizona State Employs Zone Defense

Hurley was stuck in the confines of a seven-man rotation, as Marcus Adams Jr. and Trevor Best were out as well.

This placed the 11th-year head coach in an undesirable predicament, as he would only have two bench players at his disposal in a road environment that is doubled-up in a high elevation location.

Hurley responded to this challenge by going with what was a primarily 2-3 zone defensive set over the course of the first half - it largely succeeded, as ASU forced nine Utah turnovers and held their potent offense to just 25 points after 20 minutes of action.

MTO 7:42 - Utah 14, ASU 29



Utah is out of sorts offensively. ASU is playing with a lot of energy and chemistry that Utah isn't matching. https://t.co/MBfXYl87gN — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) February 5, 2026

Half: Arizona State 41, Utah 25



Utes struggled to put the ball in the basket vs. ASU's zone, making just 4 FGs over the final 12 mins of the half & shooting 9-of-27 overall. Defensive end wasn't much better for Utah; ASU shot 51.6% & committed just 2 TOs. — Cole Forsman (@CGForsman) February 5, 2026

Arizona State's Lead Becomes Tenuous Late

The Sun Devils were up ahead by a fairly consistent range of 8-12 points over the course of the second half - the reliable advantage came crashing down by the virtue of a quick run by Utah in just over one minute to cut the former's lead to 65-61 going into the final 1:30 of game time.

Arizona State has been trying to put Utah away since the Runnin’ Utescame out swinging to start the second half, but haven’t been able to put Utah to bed.



2H - 4:13



ASU: 61

Utah: 53



Much better second half for Utah, but still a tall task down the stretch… https://t.co/nKRn2iRjiI — Glass | Bennett (@GlassHalfUte) February 5, 2026

Arizona State point guard Moe Odum delivered late with a clutch floater to extend the Sun Devil lead to six once again, although Utah failed to falter down the stretch.

TO | 2H | 1:33



Utah 61 | Arizona State 65



Utah goes on a quick 6-0 run amid a 4-minute scoring drought by ASU. Neither team playing the best basketball, as can be expected for 3 combined conference wins.



But Seydou Traore helps with a corner 3-pointer to jumpstart the run. — Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) February 5, 2026

Arizona State eventually ended up prevailing, winning by a score of 71-63.

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) looks over at the officials during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

