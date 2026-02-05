Social Media Reacts to Arizona State's Must-win Game Against Utah
TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley's Arizona State basketball squad went into Wednesday night in a curious position, as the Sun Devils had lost two consecutive games going into the duel with the Utah Utes in the first game of a two-game road slate.
The Sun Devils are continuing to battle with their backs against the wall, as the team has been forced to run with an abbreviated rotation due to injury in recent weeks.
Key Rotation Cog Ruled Out Before Game
Arizona State fans received unfortunate news shortly prior to the start of the game, as Santiago Trouet was ruled out for a second game this season after sustaining what is believed to be an ankle injury against the Arizona Wildcats in the Sun Devils' last game.
Trouet had previously played and started in every game this season outside of one, and the junior's absence forced head coach Bobby Hurley to employ a seven-man rotation.
Forward Allen Mukeba was a late addition to the player availability report as well, although he eventually played in and started the game.
Arizona State Employs Zone Defense
Hurley was stuck in the confines of a seven-man rotation, as Marcus Adams Jr. and Trevor Best were out as well.
This placed the 11th-year head coach in an undesirable predicament, as he would only have two bench players at his disposal in a road environment that is doubled-up in a high elevation location.
Hurley responded to this challenge by going with what was a primarily 2-3 zone defensive set over the course of the first half - it largely succeeded, as ASU forced nine Utah turnovers and held their potent offense to just 25 points after 20 minutes of action.
Arizona State's Lead Becomes Tenuous Late
The Sun Devils were up ahead by a fairly consistent range of 8-12 points over the course of the second half - the reliable advantage came crashing down by the virtue of a quick run by Utah in just over one minute to cut the former's lead to 65-61 going into the final 1:30 of game time.
Arizona State point guard Moe Odum delivered late with a clutch floater to extend the Sun Devil lead to six once again, although Utah failed to falter down the stretch.
Arizona State eventually ended up prevailing, winning by a score of 71-63.
Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here, and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here..
