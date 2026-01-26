Arizona State Star Explains How Team Regrouped From Losing Streak

TEMPE -- Arizona State has an undeniable face of the 2025-26 team.

Point guard Moe Odum is in his first and final season in Tempe after transferring from Pepperdine after the 2024-25 season, figuring to be a natural succession plan at the position for Bobby Hurley's newly formed roster.

The 2025-26 season got off to a promising start - as they posted a 9-2 record well into non-conference play.

The team entered the game against Cincinnati on Saturday having lost seven of their last eight contests, with their lone victory coming over Kansas State on January 10.

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) looks over at the officials during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps the most notable fallout from the loss came in Hurley's post-game press conference, where the 11th-year head coach stated that he wasn't sure if there was a connection with players any longer.

Odum took those comments to heart, discussing how the fallout from the game progressed into the time period between the two games following Saturday's game.

Odum Open About Recent Events

The veteran floor general got honest about what transpired in the two days following the loss - even going into detail of what Hurley's specific greivances were.

"We had a meeting, actually, about it, you know, he wasn't wrong, like, we not. We weren't deliberately, like, ignoring him. It was just, you know, like, when you when the coach draws something up and we don't run it right after, you know, that's considered not listening. So he was right. We was not listening.

We was not running out of bounds plays correctly. And he got on us for that, and he came out, he said we don't listen, which was true. And we came back. We had a meeting, the staff, the players, we had a meeting, and we just said, like, we just got to change it."

Jan 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Maurice Odum (5) with head coach Bobby Hurley against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are certainly positives to draw from Odum's comments - most of all is the locker room's ability to admit they must improve and to adjust accordingly. Odum has been vocal on a frequent basis this season, with a number of teammates crediting him for pushing them to be better on a daily basis.

Odum's on court production, ability to lead by example/vocally, and unrelenting desire to win should reflect positively on his time as a Sun Devil - even if his time with the program ends up only being a singular year.

Arizona State returns to action on Tuesday night in what will be a road battle against the UCF Knights.

