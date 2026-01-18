Arizona State Starting Lineup Sees Significant Changes vs. Houston

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are closing out a two-game road trip on Sunday evening against the #7 Houston Cougars - this comes on the heels of nearly defeating the undefeated Arizona Wildcats on Wednesday night.

While the Sun Devils are off to a 1-3 start to league play in what is considered one of the most challenging conferences in the history of college basketball, there are encouraging signs that the tepid start is ultimately misleading.

One of the encouraging developments surrounding the program is the improving health of Bobby Hurley's squad, as junior guard Bryce Ford returned for the game against Arizona - it appears as if the regular starter will return to the starting lineup after a great showing in the previous outing.

Arizona State's Starting Five Remains Same

Moe Odum

Bryce Ford

Noah Meeusen

Santiago Trouet

Massamba Diop

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) makes a three point shot over Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Odum/Diop have both played in and started every single game this season for the Sun Devils. Odum leads the team in scoring (16.8), as well as assists (6.5) - the senior point guard will play an integral role in attempting to settle the Arizona State offense down against a high-pressure Houston defense. Diop has scored in double figures in eight consecutive games, while also making incredible strides as a rebounder and rim protector in recent weeks.

Ford returns to the starting lineup after coming off of the bench for a single game. The junior missed two games before the return - scoring nine points on six shots against the Wildcats on Wednesday.

Meeusen is starting tonight after making four of five three-point attempts against Arizona, as well as collecting two assists and two blocks. The Belgium native brings combo-guard sensibilities that have potential to break the Houston defense down. Trouet continues to be slotted into the starting lineup - as he keeps proving Hurley right, particularly when it comes to finishing inside of the arc, and as a rebounder.

As for the rest of the lineup - Allen Mukeba returns to the bench after starting the previous two games. It is a certainty that the senior will factor into the game as a physical force. Anthony "Pig" Johnson is also very likely to be in a more natural flow as the "spark plug" sixth man that he began the season as. Expect forward Andrija Grbovic to round out the rotation.

Arizona State and Houston have officially tipped off - the game is currently being broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley yells towards players during the first half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

