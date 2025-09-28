Arizona State Star Stays Confident in Team’s 2025 Potential
TEMPE -- Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt is now 15-3 as the starting quarterback of the program since transferring from Michigan State in December of 2023.
Leavitt's big arm, sneaky athleticism, and undeniable ability to make something out of nothing have resulted in him already becoming one of the most successful quarterbacks in the history of the program.
While the face of the program deserves praise, so does the remainder of the squad - and Leavitt recognizes that, while also showing unbridled confidence in the roster's ability to finish games.
Leavitt on ASU's Efforts as Team
- "No doubts. What stood out the most, just our fight, man. I mean, down 17 zero. Things just weren't going our way. You know, we still play terrible in the red zone. A lot of that's on me. Got to play my guys in the back line. You know, we're just a really tough team, and we just compete, make adjustments and execute. We always play better in the second half, because we do a great job just communicating and trusting each other so working on some early jitters early in the game, and then we just do a great job
finishing."
The Sun Devil program has shown true grit and resilience over the first three seasons of the Kenny Dillingham era - this has been demonstrated on a consistent basis.
Many talented college squads fall apart due to a lack of resilience, a lack of gumption. Potentially due to poor chemistry. The Sun Devils have the mental edge that matches the physical edge and the overall talent - that reflects in the 10-2 overall mark in the Big 12 (including title game) since becoming members in 2024.
Every level of the program displays this edge as well. Leavitt is always fighting for extra yards when a play collapses and he is forced to scramble. Jordyn Tyson routinely makes himself suceptible to hits to haul in contested catches. Brian Ward's defense routinely stands up in both the trenches and in preventing sustained drives in key moments.
Arizona State's next opportunity to secure a victory comes on October 11, when they travel to Salt Lake City to face Utah.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over TCU here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
