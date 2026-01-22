Start Time Moved for Arizona State's Saturday Game

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (17-3, 4-3 Big 12) are coming off of a gritty 53-43 loss to the 22nd-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers on the road on Wednesday night - in what was the first of two games on the road this week.

All three of the losses that Molly Miller's squad have accrued this season were in road games, as they also dropped games to Brigham Young and TCU.

Now, the Sun Devils are set to take a trek into the second game of the road trip on Saturday against the struggling Cincinnati Bearcats. The contest has seen a new development attached to it as of Thursday morning, as the official team page on X announced that tip-off has been moved up two hours from noon MST to 10 A.M. - the explanation is based around the expectation that the region is set to receive an unprecedented surge of inclement weather this weekend.

Miller is set to lead the Sun Devils into the game with motivation to avoid a losing streak, as well as not suffering the first "bad" loss of the season.

Arizona State's Offense Coming Off of Disappointing Performance

The Sun Devils didn't put forth an incredible offensive showing last night at any point, as they scored just 37 points across the first three quarters of the game.

The fourth quarter was especially detrimental, as the team only mustered six points during the final frame - Heloisa Carrera and Amaya Williams made layups, while McKinna Brackens knocked down an 11-foot jumper with just over one minute remaining to cut the Sun Devils' deficit to four points.

The biggest concern with the team going into the season was whether or not the offense would be able to stack consistent quarters of efficient scoring - this continues to be the case, although several Sun Devils have flashed the ability to step up when called upon.

What Makes Cincinnati a Challenge?

The Bearcats sit at 14th in the Big 12 with a 2-6 record in the league that accompanies a 7-13 overall record during the 2025-26 season.

This doesn't mean that the team won't pose challenges, as Mya Perry and Caliyah DeVillasee both average north of 15 points per contest, while freshman forward Kylie Torrence will challenge the Arizona State front-line, as the North Carolina native averages 7.6 rebounds per game, as well as posting over one block per contest.

