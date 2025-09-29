Running Through the Comeback: Sun Devils Stun TCU
Arizona State’s 27-24 comeback win over TCU wasn’t just about big plays in the passing game or a clutch strip sack late in the fourth quarter. At the heart of the victory was the Sun Devils’ commitment to the ground game.
A decision, head coach Kenny Dillingham says, reflects both trust in his players and their willingness to adapt.
The Sun Devils were down 17-0 in the first half; Arizona State could have panicked and turned to an air-only approach. Instead, they stayed patient.
Raleek Brown, Kyson Brown, and Kanye Udo kept pounding away, helping ASU finish with 220 rushing yards compared to just 63 for the Horned Frogs. That balance was the foundation of the comeback.
- “We’re changing our personality every week, and every game is a little different,” Dillingham said. “That’s why I don’t just copy-paste the book in terms of the statistics, because I want to be able to manage the flow of the game for each team, each game.”
That patience paid off.
The Sun Devils controlled the ball for 36 minutes, wearing down TCU’s defense and opening opportunities for quarterback Sam Leavitt when it mattered most.
Running the ball wasn’t just about yards; it was about setting the tempo and creating a sense of calm even when trailing by three scores.
- Dillingham pointed to that composure. “There was never a panic,” he said. “We’re down 17-0 at home, and we come back and have a dominant performance the rest of the game. That’s just a group of guys that… make decisions in the heat of the battle. These are winners.”
Raleek Brown embodied that mindset. Known for embracing a heavy workload, Brown’s toughness showed as he chipped away at the Horned Frogs’ front line.
For Dillingham, having backs willing to grind through those carries is what gives his team the flexibility to succeed late in games.
The run game allowed the defense to catch its breath and find ways to deliver big moments.
Edge rusher Prince Dorbah recorded three sacks, including a strip sack and fumble recovery that set up the game-winning field goal.
In the end, Dillingham said the victory was as much about resilience as it was about scheme.
- “Winners win. In the biggest moments, some people are at their best. And that’s what we saw tonight.”
With the bye week now here, Arizona State sits at 4-1 and 2-0, leading the way in the Big 12.
The Sun Devils haven’t yet played their cleanest football, but as long as the run game keeps them grounded, the Sun Devils will remain a threat to their conference opponents in the Big 12.
