Talented 2027 Lineman Eyeing Arizona State Visit

As the college football offseason continues, so does the 2027 recruiting cycle. Over the past few months, prospects across the country have started to focus on their top schools as they get closer to making a decision.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have done a fantastic job throughout the 2027 recruiting cycle, making progress with several talented recruits, including a three-star offensive lineman who is eyeing a visit with the Sun Devils this spring.

Three-Star 2027 Offensive Lineman Looking to Visit Arizona State

Throughout his recruitment, Arizona State has been targeting Lex Mailangi, a three-star interior offensive lineman from Mater Dei High School in Sacramento, California. The Sun Devils first offered him in May 2025 and have been actively pursuing him since.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mailangi is one of the top offensive linemen in the 2027 class and has received interest from several divsion I programs throughout his recruitment, holding offers from Louisville, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and more.

While several programs are pursuing the three-star offensive lineman, a few stand out in his recruitment. Mailangi recently told Rivals’ Greg Biggins that he hopes to take spring practice visits with five schools: Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon, SMU, and Washington.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham holds a news conference on Oct. 27, 2025, in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I’m planning to visit Oregon, SMU, Arizona State, Washington and Colorado," Mailangi told Biggins

Getting Mailangi on campus in Tempe for a visit this spring would be a crucial step in the Sun Devils’ recruitment of him. Not only would it allow Dillingham and his staff to showcase everything Arizona State has to offer, but it would also help them strengthen their relationship with the young offensive lineman.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Sun Devils are targeting several 2027 linemen and plan to bring in multiple prospects at the position this cycle. Mailangi would be an excellent addition to Arizona State’s class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 656 overall player nationally, the No. 55 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 69 prospect in California.

While Mailangi appears highly interested in Arizona State, a few programs have already made significant progress with him, and the Sun Devils will face heavy competition as they continue their pursuit of the Mater Dei star.

As of now, Mailangi hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision. If Dillingham and company can improve their standing in his recruitment over the next few weeks and impress him during the spring visit, the Sun Devils should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top interior offensive linemen in the country.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .