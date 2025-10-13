Kenny Dillingham Previews Upcoming Texas Tech Matchup
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are at a crossroads in their 2025 season following a decisive 42-10 loss at the hands of the now-top 25 Utah Utes.
The Sun Devils are now 4-2 on the year in Kenny Dillingham's third campaign - which extends their record to 15-5 since the beginning of last season.
The loss to Utah, volume of injuries piling up - including QB Sam Leavitt, and the upcoming game this Saturday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders are all major reasons for concern moving into the stretch run of the season.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham alluded to the challenge that will be this Saturday against the number seven ranked team in the nation in his post-game press conference on Saturday.
"If our guys wanna beat probably a top 5 team in the country in Texas Tech... Texas Tech played this team (Utah) and they won. And they won the line of scrimmage. So that tells you what their front is like on both sides of the ball... We lost. It sucks. Learn from it. And you gotta go to the next game."
Arizona State on SI explores what makes Texas Tech such a dangerous team this season below.
Texas Tech has two reliable options at the quarterback spot - Behren Morton, who is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, and Will Hammond, who aided in taking over the victory over Utah earlier in the season. They are also averaging nearly six yards per carry and are headlined by sophomore RB Cameron Dickey, who is coming off a 263-yard performance against Kansas.
Eight players in the Texas Tech receiving room have caught a touchdown, led by the five scores from TE Terrance Carter Jr. This diverse and deep weapons group gifts the Red Raiders an advantage over Arizona State
Lastly, Texas Tech's defense has been dominant virtually the entire season. Linebacker David Bailey has totaled 8.5 sacks already to this point of the season, while the defense has created 13 turnovers as a whole.
Joey McGuire's investment in the defensive line has truly paid off as well. Although Kansas QB Jalon Daniels had a fair share of success in the aerial attack for Kansas, the Jayhawks were unable to get much going when it came to running the ball.
In conclusion, Texas Tech is a complete football team that is equally deep, talented, and well-coached - the Sun Devils will be challenged when the game kicks off at 1 P.M. AZT on Saturday.
