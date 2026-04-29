Thin Line Bennett Walking With ASU Roster Construction
Right now, the Arizona State Sun Devils are building something that feels different. Not flashy. Not headline-grabbing. But very intentional. And honestly, that might be exactly what they need.
Head coach Randy Bennett isn’t chasing big names in the transfer portal. He’s building a roster full of solid, versatile players. No clear superstar. No obvious “face of the program.” Just depth everywhere. That’s a risky move, but also kind of refreshing.
Why This Strategy Feels So Unusual
In today’s college basketball world, most teams are obsessed with landing “the guy.” The one transfer who averages 20 a game. The future NBA player. The instant star. Arizona State didn’t really do that.
Instead, they loaded up on wings, role players, defenders, and guys who can do a little bit of everything. Players like Marcus Vaughns, Paulius Murauskas, and Dillan Shaw aren’t huge names, but they fit together. It’s less about talent at the top and more about balance across the board. Here’s where I get skeptical. Depth is great until the game is on the line.
When there are 10 seconds left, and you need a bucket, who’s taking that shot? That’s the part of this roster that feels unclear. Teams that win in March almost always have a go-to scorer. Right now, Arizona State feels like they have five “second options” but no true first. That’s not just a small issue; it’s a defining one.
If this roster works, it won’t be because they outscore everyone. It’ll be because they make games ugly.
Guys like Emmanuel Innocenti and Ben Defty bring a defensive edge that Arizona State has been missing. There’s real potential for this team to be annoying to play against, physical, scrappy, and hard to break down. And in a conference like the Big 12 Conference, that actually matters a lot.
Why This Could Actually Work
The Big 12 is kind of chaotic right now. A lot of teams are reloading, dealing with coaching changes, or figuring out new rosters. That opens the door.
If Arizona State can stay consistent while everyone else is still figuring things out, they could quietly climb into the top half of the conference. Not because they’re the most talented but because they’re the most put together. This team feels safe. And that’s both a compliment and a concern.
The floor is solid, so they probably won’t be terrible. But the ceiling depends on whether someone unexpectedly turns into a star. Because at the end of the day, depth wins you games in January, but stars usually win in March.
And until someone on this roster proves they can be that guy, this whole experiment still feels like a gamble.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.