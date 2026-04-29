Thin Line Bennett Walking With ASU Roster Construction

Right now, the Arizona State Sun Devils are building something that feels different. Not flashy. Not headline-grabbing. But very intentional. And honestly, that might be exactly what they need.

Head coach Randy Bennett isn’t chasing big names in the transfer portal. He’s building a roster full of solid, versatile players. No clear superstar. No obvious “face of the program.” Just depth everywhere. That’s a risky move, but also kind of refreshing.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Why This Strategy Feels So Unusual

In today’s college basketball world, most teams are obsessed with landing “the guy.” The one transfer who averages 20 a game. The future NBA player. The instant star. Arizona State didn’t really do that.

Instead, they loaded up on wings, role players, defenders, and guys who can do a little bit of everything. Players like Marcus Vaughns , Paulius Murauskas, and Dillan Shaw aren’t huge names, but they fit together. It’s less about talent at the top and more about balance across the board. Here’s where I get skeptical. Depth is great until the game is on the line.

Feb 28, 2026; Moraga, California, USA; St. Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) reacts after being charged with a foul against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

When there are 10 seconds left, and you need a bucket, who’s taking that shot? That’s the part of this roster that feels unclear. Teams that win in March almost always have a go-to scorer. Right now, Arizona State feels like they have five “second options” but no true first. That’s not just a small issue; it’s a defining one.

If this roster works, it won’t be because they outscore everyone. It’ll be because they make games ugly.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) looks on during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Guys like Emmanuel Innocenti and Ben Defty bring a defensive edge that Arizona State has been missing. There’s real potential for this team to be annoying to play against, physical, scrappy, and hard to break down. And in a conference like the Big 12 Conference, that actually matters a lot.

Mar 11, 2026; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA; Lehigh Mountain Hawks forward Hank Alvey (35) grabs the ball as Boston University Terriers guard Azmar Abdullah (7) and Boston University Terriers forward Ben Defty (14) defend in the second half in the Patriot League Championship at Stabler Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Why This Could Actually Work

The Big 12 is kind of chaotic right now. A lot of teams are reloading, dealing with coaching changes, or figuring out new rosters. That opens the door.

Mar 11, 2026; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston University Terriers forward Ben Defty (14) reacts after a foul in the second half against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in the Patriot League Championship at Stabler Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

If Arizona State can stay consistent while everyone else is still figuring things out, they could quietly climb into the top half of the conference. Not because they’re the most talented but because they’re the most put together. This team feels safe. And that’s both a compliment and a concern.

The floor is solid, so they probably won’t be terrible. But the ceiling depends on whether someone unexpectedly turns into a star. Because at the end of the day, depth wins you games in January, but stars usually win in March.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett talks with an official during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

And until someone on this roster proves they can be that guy, this whole experiment still feels like a gamble.