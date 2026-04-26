Arizona State Lands Skilled Big Man in Portal

Follwing a tumulteous 2025 season, which led to head coach Bobby Hurley being fired, the Arizona State Sun Devils have recovered well this offseason, with several significant additions in the coaching staff and personnel.

On Saturday, Boston University transfer Ben Defty committed to Arizona State . Last season, the 7-foot-1, 255-pound center averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game. At his introductory press conference, head coach Randy Bennett explained his plan to turn around a program that finished with a 17-16 record last season.

Bennett's Thoughts

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

"What I'm looking forward to is building this program into a program that has a lot of continuity and build where it is a power in the Big 12," Bennett said during his introductory press conference. "There have been flashes, so I don't ever want to diminish what some other peoples' work has been, but that's what I think we can do, and that's what I'm looking forward to. Get Sun Devil basketball back to the top."

"We're going to fire a shot, great basketball job," Bennett explained. "We're expecting to hit it running in year one. We're starting to build a team. I think you can expect a competitive team, a team that is playing in the NCAA Tournament, a team that's trying to get where they're playing for conference championships. It won't be easy, but it's definitely doable."

What This Signing Means for Arizona State

Mar 11, 2026; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston University Terriers forward Ben Defty (14) reacts after a foul in the second half against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in the Patriot League Championship at Stabler Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

With the transfer portal officially closing on April 21, the Sun Devils' options have shrunk considerably. Also, center Massamba Diop entered the transfer portal, which left Arizona State with a major void in the front court and without its cornerstone player from here on out.

Diop will prove to be a major loss for Bennett and the Sun Devils, but Defty's production profile will serve Arizona State well in 2026. The sophomore center is an obvious offensive weapon, but he is also a strong rim protector, as he averaged nearly two blocks last season.

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) celebrates his 3-pointer against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another factor in this acquisition, which is monumental, is that Defty has two years of eligibility remaining, allowing him to potentially develop under Bennett for multiple seasons. With the NIL, that probability is lowered, as players are likely to leave their respective programs after a productive season.

Nevertheless, the former Boston center will be a seamless fit in the 64-year-old head coach's system, and will operate as one of the primary scorers for the Sun Devils this upcoming season.