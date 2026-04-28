Projected ASU Starting Five After Major Center Addition

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have now filled 10 out of 15 roster spots for the 2026-27 roster following a major addition via the transfer portal over the weekend.

The first season with Randy Bennett at the helm is shaping up to be quite competitive, as the 63-year-old head coach has brought in an exceptional coaching staff and has earned pledges from multi-faceted players who will contribute to winning basketball in the year ahead.

Feb 16, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gestures during the second half against the San Diego Toreros at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images | Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI revisits what the starting lineup is shaking out to be following the portal add below.

PG: Joel Foxwell

Foxwell is very much locked into being the starting point guard for the Sun Devils this season, replacing a one-year star in Moe Odum.

Feb 25, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Portland Pilots guard Joel Foxwell (23) controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

The Australia native is an all-around marvel and will very much make a clean transition from the mid-major level into the Big 12.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

SG: Vijay Wallace

Bryce Ford was originally slotted in as the starting shooting guard here, but a recent hip surgery puts the start of the season in jeopardy for the remaining Sun Devil.

Wallace is the only other returnee from last season and will compete with Emmanuel Innocenti for the starting role (presumably) - Wallace's dynamic athleticism might give him the edge over the Gonzaga transfer at the moment.

SF: Dillan Shaw

Feb 28, 2026; Moraga, California, USA; St. Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) passes the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Shaw will have competition in his own right, particularly in the form of Innocenti and LSU transfer Marcus Vaughns. Each of the three is worthy of starting, but Shaw's proven track record, familiarity with Bennett, and upside are too much to ignore - especially when the sophomore will be able to play his role to a tee on a consistent basis.

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) dribbles the ball during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

PF: Paulius Murauskas

Murauskas is undoubtedly the crown jewel of Arizona State's roster for the season to come, as the two-year star at Saint Mary's was considered a top-10 player in the transfer portal, according to the consensus.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) shoots a free throws during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Lithuanian forward is as well-rounded a player as anyone who has played for the Sun Devils in recent years - he absolutely slots in as a starting player.

Mar 11, 2026; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston University Terriers forward Ben Defty (14) reacts after a foul in the second half against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in the Patriot League Championship at Stabler Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

C: Ben Defty

Defty is the most recent addition to the Arizona State roster and provided more clarity on where Bennett is heading to round out his roster. The Boston University transfer is a polished scorer on the interior and effective as a rim protector, but may need time to adjust to the Power Five level after previously competing in the Patriot League.