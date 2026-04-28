Projected ASU Starting Five After Major Center Addition
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have now filled 10 out of 15 roster spots for the 2026-27 roster following a major addition via the transfer portal over the weekend.
The first season with Randy Bennett at the helm is shaping up to be quite competitive, as the 63-year-old head coach has brought in an exceptional coaching staff and has earned pledges from multi-faceted players who will contribute to winning basketball in the year ahead.
Arizona State on SI revisits what the starting lineup is shaking out to be following the portal add below.
PG: Joel Foxwell
Foxwell is very much locked into being the starting point guard for the Sun Devils this season, replacing a one-year star in Moe Odum.
The Australia native is an all-around marvel and will very much make a clean transition from the mid-major level into the Big 12.
SG: Vijay Wallace
Bryce Ford was originally slotted in as the starting shooting guard here, but a recent hip surgery puts the start of the season in jeopardy for the remaining Sun Devil.
Wallace is the only other returnee from last season and will compete with Emmanuel Innocenti for the starting role (presumably) - Wallace's dynamic athleticism might give him the edge over the Gonzaga transfer at the moment.
SF: Dillan Shaw
Shaw will have competition in his own right, particularly in the form of Innocenti and LSU transfer Marcus Vaughns. Each of the three is worthy of starting, but Shaw's proven track record, familiarity with Bennett, and upside are too much to ignore - especially when the sophomore will be able to play his role to a tee on a consistent basis.
PF: Paulius Murauskas
Murauskas is undoubtedly the crown jewel of Arizona State's roster for the season to come, as the two-year star at Saint Mary's was considered a top-10 player in the transfer portal, according to the consensus.
The Lithuanian forward is as well-rounded a player as anyone who has played for the Sun Devils in recent years - he absolutely slots in as a starting player.
C: Ben Defty
Defty is the most recent addition to the Arizona State roster and provided more clarity on where Bennett is heading to round out his roster. The Boston University transfer is a polished scorer on the interior and effective as a rim protector, but may need time to adjust to the Power Five level after previously competing in the Patriot League.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.