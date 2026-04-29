Exploring Arizona State's Remaining Roster Checklist

TEMPE -- The 2026-27 Arizona State men's basketball roster continues to take shape after three weeks in the transfer portal cycle as of Tuesday.

Randy Bennett is experiencing much success in his first month-plus as head coach, as he now has 10 players set to be locked in to play in Tempe come early November.

Dec 3, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett looks on during the first half against the Houston Cougars at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI explores what the Sun Devils and Bennett should do as they build the roster, knowing that only five spots remain.

Feb 25, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Portland Pilots guard Joel Foxwell (23) controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Fourth Guard

Arizona State currently rosters three players who are strictly guards ahead of November's season opener. While Vijay Wallace and Dillan Shaw have the ability to play the guard spot, it would greatly benefit Bennett in theory to add a second point guard behind incoming transfer Joel Foxwell, as well as a potential reinforcement at the two-guard.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) walks back on defense against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

One thing is certain in the midst of the current roster arrangement - the Sun Devils must add at least one more guard to the fold, whether from the international ranks or another unheralded mid-major option.

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) dunks the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Third Center

Arizona State's addition of former Boston University big Ben Defty likely shuts down the chances of retaining Massamba Diop, but gives assurances that there will be talent from within the room in 2026-27.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett talks with an official during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Defty is a skilled finisher and rim protector who is fairly secure as a starting player, while Nate Garcia followed current ASU assistant Rick Croy from Cal Baptist to Tempe. There still remains a need for a third center, especially with five open roster spots that remain.

What type of center will Bennett target? While he typically looks to centers that fit the mold of Defty, it may be beneficial to go after a stretch-big to boost the malleability of his rotations.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to reporters during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

High-Upside Players

A term like 'high upside' is very subjective and could apply to a range of aspects of a team/player. Here, the focus of the conversation is on the Sun Devils looking to add players who are either part of the 2026 class or who would join JRob Croy as pieces that project to the back end of the rotation in the upcoming season, but who would be slated to grow into stars long-term.

The means of acquiring one or two more players who fit this mold is inconsequential, as underclassmen in the transfer portal, members of the 2026 recruiting class, and international players all have the same ability to play this role.

Mar 20, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett talk to the media before practice at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images