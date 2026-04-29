Exploring Arizona State's Remaining Roster Checklist
In this story:
TEMPE -- The 2026-27 Arizona State men's basketball roster continues to take shape after three weeks in the transfer portal cycle as of Tuesday.
Randy Bennett is experiencing much success in his first month-plus as head coach, as he now has 10 players set to be locked in to play in Tempe come early November.
Arizona State on SI explores what the Sun Devils and Bennett should do as they build the roster, knowing that only five spots remain.
Fourth Guard
Arizona State currently rosters three players who are strictly guards ahead of November's season opener. While Vijay Wallace and Dillan Shaw have the ability to play the guard spot, it would greatly benefit Bennett in theory to add a second point guard behind incoming transfer Joel Foxwell, as well as a potential reinforcement at the two-guard.
One thing is certain in the midst of the current roster arrangement - the Sun Devils must add at least one more guard to the fold, whether from the international ranks or another unheralded mid-major option.
Third Center
Arizona State's addition of former Boston University big Ben Defty likely shuts down the chances of retaining Massamba Diop, but gives assurances that there will be talent from within the room in 2026-27.
Defty is a skilled finisher and rim protector who is fairly secure as a starting player, while Nate Garcia followed current ASU assistant Rick Croy from Cal Baptist to Tempe. There still remains a need for a third center, especially with five open roster spots that remain.
What type of center will Bennett target? While he typically looks to centers that fit the mold of Defty, it may be beneficial to go after a stretch-big to boost the malleability of his rotations.
High-Upside Players
A term like 'high upside' is very subjective and could apply to a range of aspects of a team/player. Here, the focus of the conversation is on the Sun Devils looking to add players who are either part of the 2026 class or who would join JRob Croy as pieces that project to the back end of the rotation in the upcoming season, but who would be slated to grow into stars long-term.
The means of acquiring one or two more players who fit this mold is inconsequential, as underclassmen in the transfer portal, members of the 2026 recruiting class, and international players all have the same ability to play this role.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.