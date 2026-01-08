Arizona State Transfer Portal Tracker: Analyzing Every Player Coming In and Out This Winter

TEMPE -- Transfer portal season is well underway for the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Sun Devils are looking to retool a roster that was veteran-laden in 2025. Head coach Kenny Dillingham utilized the portal cycle last year to supplement the roster, while the 2026 class appears to be shaping up to be much more transformational roster-wise.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) is tackled by Utah Utes defensive back JC Hart (14) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

All Incoming Transfers to Arizona State

Player Position Previous School Remaining Eligibility Transfer Rating (247 Sports) Cutter Boley QB Kentucky 3 years 0.8900 (three-star) Raiden Vines-Bright WR Washington 3 years 0.8900 (three-star) David Avit RB Villanova 2 years 0.8500 (three-star) Caleb Chester CB Texas 4 years 0.8500 (three-star) Nick McLarty P Ohio State 3 years Unranked Omarion Miller WR Colorado 1 year 0.9500 (four-star) Ashton Stamps CB Louisiana State At least 2 years 0.8600 (three-star)

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during the game against Louisville Saturday, November 29, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. The Cats fell to 5-7 with the 41-0 loss to the Cardinals; missing out on a bowl. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback Cutter Boley was the first major addition to the Arizona State transfer portal class. Local insider John Gambadoro reported that Boley was the first player that Dillingham contacted after the portal window opened on January 2 - he visited on January 3 and committed on that night. This addition gifted the Sun Devils their likely starting QB after the departure of Sam Leavitt. Reactions were split on this addition, as his talent is obvious, but skepticism around his decision making remains.

The other clear positions of target early in the process were wide receiver, running back, and cornerback.

Cornerbacks Caleb Chester and Ashton Stamps committed to play for an array of defensive coaches that are at the forefront of developing Keith Abney II into a high-level NFL prospect. Rodney Bimage Jr. projects to be the top boundary corner in 2026, but they need to continue to add depth at the position.

Omarion Miller is the crown jewel of the transfer class thus far, as the Colorado WR transfer is ranked inside of the top 10 of portal rankings according to 247. The dynamic playmaker projects to be Arizona State's top receiving option next season. Raiden Vines-Bright is a high-upside speedster that has three seasons of eligibility remaining and is a native of Arizona.

Sep 13, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive backs Graceson Littleton (29) and Caleb Chester (25) react after Littleton made an interception during the second half against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

All Departures from Arizona State via the Transfer Portal

Player Position New School Remaining Eligibility Sam Leavitt QB TBD 2 years Raleek Brown RB TBD 1 year Josh Atkins OT TBD 1 year Tate Romney LB TBD 1 year Joey S'ua IOL TBD 2 years Jayden Fortier TE TBD 3 years Javan Robinson CB Wisconsin 1 year Zecheriah Sample WR TBD 3 years Sean Na'a IOL TBD 2 years Chris Johnson CB TBD 3 years Jack Bal S Washington State 3 years Adama Fall S TBD 1 year Nikko Klemm S TBD 3 years Akim Lanieux WR TBD 1 year Kanye Udoh RB TBD 1 year Noble Johnson WR TBD 3 years Joseph McGinnis II S TBD 2 years Tony Louis-Nkuba CB TBD 3 years

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sam Leavitt is departing the program after two seasons as the starting quarterback - he was a major factor in the Sun Devils' run to the Big 12 title in 2024. Raleek Brown was Arizona State's de-facto starting back last season after an injury to Kyson Brown, but appears to be heading to Texas. Josh Atkins was the starting left tackle for the last two seasons - it appears as if the addition of Jarmaine Mitchell via the JUCO recruiting class resulted in this move. One of the other most significant moves is Javan Robinson, who is heading to Wisconsin after two seasons as a starting corner in the ASU defense.

Tate Romney, Joey Su'a, Jayden Fortier, Zecheriah Sample, Sean Na'a, Chris Johnson, Jack Bal, Adama Fall, Niko Klemm, Akim Lanieux, Kanye Udoh, Noble Johnson, Joseph McGinnis II, and Tony Louis-Nkuba are the remaining players that are set to transfer out.

The highest concentration of loss amongst position groups are safety, wide receiver, and running back at the moment - the Sun Devils need to address the safety spot moving forward.

The most significant losses are the starters that are departing - Leavitt, Brown, and Atkins. Although those are massive losses, it appears as if there's a strong plan of action to address all of the positions of loss.

Position-by-Position Breakdown of Roster Impact

Quarterback

Arizona State lost Leavitt - although his next destination is still unknown. Boley was brought in as his replacement, while fans shouldn't be shocked if the Sun Devils add another QB via the portal.

Potential QB Depth Chart

Player String Cutter Boley 1 Jake Fette 2 Cameron Dyer 3 Christian Hunt 4

Del Valle alum Jake Fette, an incoming Arizona State freshman, throws the ball as Arizona State warms up before facing Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offensive Line / Defensive Line / Skill Positions

The Sun Devils have addressed the skill position spots incredibly well, with Miller and Vines-Bright bridging the 2026 roster with the future. The addition of Avit is at the very least a key depth play at the RB position.

On the other hand, they must do work in the trenches. The program has received several key visits from potential contributors on both the offensive and defensive line, although they haven't secured any commitments yet.

Sep 13, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats running back David Avit (24) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Defensive Backs / Linebackers / Special Teams

Arizona State has addressed the cornerback losses fairly well thus far by adding former Texas freshman Caleb Chester, as well as former LSU starter Ashton Stamps.

The Sun Devils added Ohio State punter Nick McLarty, which at least puts competition in place for incumbent starter Kanyon Floyd.

