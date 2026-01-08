Arizona State Transfer Portal Tracker: Analyzing Every Player Coming In and Out This Winter
TEMPE -- Transfer portal season is well underway for the Arizona State Sun Devils.
The Sun Devils are looking to retool a roster that was veteran-laden in 2025. Head coach Kenny Dillingham utilized the portal cycle last year to supplement the roster, while the 2026 class appears to be shaping up to be much more transformational roster-wise.
Follow updates surrounding transfer portal season with Arizona State on SI below.
All Incoming Transfers to Arizona State
Player
Position
Previous School
Remaining Eligibility
Transfer Rating (247 Sports)
Cutter Boley
QB
Kentucky
3 years
0.8900 (three-star)
Raiden Vines-Bright
WR
Washington
3 years
0.8900 (three-star)
David Avit
RB
Villanova
2 years
0.8500 (three-star)
Caleb Chester
CB
Texas
4 years
0.8500 (three-star)
Nick McLarty
P
Ohio State
3 years
Unranked
Omarion Miller
WR
Colorado
1 year
0.9500 (four-star)
Ashton Stamps
CB
Louisiana State
At least 2 years
0.8600 (three-star)
- Quarterback Cutter Boley was the first major addition to the Arizona State transfer portal class. Local insider John Gambadoro reported that Boley was the first player that Dillingham contacted after the portal window opened on January 2 - he visited on January 3 and committed on that night. This addition gifted the Sun Devils their likely starting QB after the departure of Sam Leavitt. Reactions were split on this addition, as his talent is obvious, but skepticism around his decision making remains.
- The other clear positions of target early in the process were wide receiver, running back, and cornerback.
- Cornerbacks Caleb Chester and Ashton Stamps committed to play for an array of defensive coaches that are at the forefront of developing Keith Abney II into a high-level NFL prospect. Rodney Bimage Jr. projects to be the top boundary corner in 2026, but they need to continue to add depth at the position.
- Omarion Miller is the crown jewel of the transfer class thus far, as the Colorado WR transfer is ranked inside of the top 10 of portal rankings according to 247. The dynamic playmaker projects to be Arizona State's top receiving option next season. Raiden Vines-Bright is a high-upside speedster that has three seasons of eligibility remaining and is a native of Arizona.
All Departures from Arizona State via the Transfer Portal
Player
Position
New School
Remaining Eligibility
Sam Leavitt
QB
TBD
2 years
Raleek Brown
RB
TBD
1 year
Josh Atkins
OT
TBD
1 year
Tate Romney
LB
TBD
1 year
Joey S'ua
IOL
TBD
2 years
Jayden Fortier
TE
TBD
3 years
Javan Robinson
CB
Wisconsin
1 year
Zecheriah Sample
WR
TBD
3 years
Sean Na'a
IOL
TBD
2 years
Chris Johnson
CB
TBD
3 years
Jack Bal
S
Washington State
3 years
Adama Fall
S
TBD
1 year
Nikko Klemm
S
TBD
3 years
Akim Lanieux
WR
TBD
1 year
Kanye Udoh
RB
TBD
1 year
Noble Johnson
WR
TBD
3 years
Joseph McGinnis II
S
TBD
2 years
Tony Louis-Nkuba
CB
TBD
3 years
- Sam Leavitt is departing the program after two seasons as the starting quarterback - he was a major factor in the Sun Devils' run to the Big 12 title in 2024. Raleek Brown was Arizona State's de-facto starting back last season after an injury to Kyson Brown, but appears to be heading to Texas. Josh Atkins was the starting left tackle for the last two seasons - it appears as if the addition of Jarmaine Mitchell via the JUCO recruiting class resulted in this move. One of the other most significant moves is Javan Robinson, who is heading to Wisconsin after two seasons as a starting corner in the ASU defense.
- Tate Romney, Joey Su'a, Jayden Fortier, Zecheriah Sample, Sean Na'a, Chris Johnson, Jack Bal, Adama Fall, Niko Klemm, Akim Lanieux, Kanye Udoh, Noble Johnson, Joseph McGinnis II, and Tony Louis-Nkuba are the remaining players that are set to transfer out.
- The highest concentration of loss amongst position groups are safety, wide receiver, and running back at the moment - the Sun Devils need to address the safety spot moving forward.
- The most significant losses are the starters that are departing - Leavitt, Brown, and Atkins. Although those are massive losses, it appears as if there's a strong plan of action to address all of the positions of loss.
Position-by-Position Breakdown of Roster Impact
Quarterback
- Arizona State lost Leavitt - although his next destination is still unknown. Boley was brought in as his replacement, while fans shouldn't be shocked if the Sun Devils add another QB via the portal.
Potential QB Depth Chart
Player
String
Cutter Boley
1
Jake Fette
2
Cameron Dyer
3
Christian Hunt
4
Offensive Line / Defensive Line / Skill Positions
- The Sun Devils have addressed the skill position spots incredibly well, with Miller and Vines-Bright bridging the 2026 roster with the future. The addition of Avit is at the very least a key depth play at the RB position.
- On the other hand, they must do work in the trenches. The program has received several key visits from potential contributors on both the offensive and defensive line, although they haven't secured any commitments yet.
Defensive Backs / Linebackers / Special Teams
- Arizona State has addressed the cornerback losses fairly well thus far by adding former Texas freshman Caleb Chester, as well as former LSU starter Ashton Stamps.
- The Sun Devils added Ohio State punter Nick McLarty, which at least puts competition in place for incumbent starter Kanyon Floyd.
