Arizona State Updates Status of Jordyn Tyson on Friday

Hope remains that the star will return for the penultimate game of the regular season.

Kevin Hicks

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Brigham Young Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Brigham Young Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
TEMPE -- Saturday night's matchup between the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) and the Colorado Buffaloes (3-7, 1-6) is inching to within a day of becoming a reality.

The Sun Devils have been through the wringer as far as it comes to devastating injuries, as Sam Leavitt, Xavion Alford, Zyrus Fiaseu, and others are dealing with long-term injuries, while numerous other key players have missed at least one game.

The injury situation has improved gradually outside of the individuals that are out for the season - although WR Jordyn Tyson has potential to miss his fourth consecutive contest. The next 20 hours will be crucial when it comes to where the Colorado transfer is standing, as the third player availability report of the week was unveiled on Friday night.

OUT

DB Rodney Bimage Jr., RB Kyson Brown, WR Noble Johnson, RB Grayson Rigdon, TE Coleson Arends, LB Isaiah Iosefa, TE Jayden Fortier, DL Zac Swanson, DB Adama Fall

Bimage is out for this game after exiting last Saturday's battle with a scary injury in the aftermath of a hard hit on a third-down stop. The cornerback was able to get up on his own power, but the Sun Devils are clearly playing it safe this week.

Brown and Swanson are key players that haven't been officially ruled out for the season, so although there is hope that one or the other makes a return this season, the hope isn't incredibly high.

Fall was ruled out on Thursday after coming into the week as doubtful on Wednesday.

QUESTIONABLE

WR Jordyn Tyson

Tyson's status will continue to be the focus of the game - as the star truly appears to be a game-time decision. Head coach Kenny Dillingham previously said that the junior would not return until he got to 100% health - and it seems as if the program will take it until the very final minutes to decide on his final status.

Expect the All-Big 12 receiver to be listed as a 'game-time decision' in the final availability report that will release 90 minutes prior to the start of the game.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates touchdown with wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

PROBABLE

QB Christian Hunt, DB Tony-Louis Nkuba

Hunt and Nkuba's status improved from Thursday to Friday - as both went from questionable to probable. It still remains likely that freshman Cam Dyer will remain the backup at the position despite Hunt's likely re-entrance into the active roster on Saturday.

Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.