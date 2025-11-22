Arizona State Updates Status of Jordyn Tyson on Friday
TEMPE -- Saturday night's matchup between the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) and the Colorado Buffaloes (3-7, 1-6) is inching to within a day of becoming a reality.
The Sun Devils have been through the wringer as far as it comes to devastating injuries, as Sam Leavitt, Xavion Alford, Zyrus Fiaseu, and others are dealing with long-term injuries, while numerous other key players have missed at least one game.
The injury situation has improved gradually outside of the individuals that are out for the season - although WR Jordyn Tyson has potential to miss his fourth consecutive contest. The next 20 hours will be crucial when it comes to where the Colorado transfer is standing, as the third player availability report of the week was unveiled on Friday night.
OUT
DB Rodney Bimage Jr., RB Kyson Brown, WR Noble Johnson, RB Grayson Rigdon, TE Coleson Arends, LB Isaiah Iosefa, TE Jayden Fortier, DL Zac Swanson, DB Adama Fall
Bimage is out for this game after exiting last Saturday's battle with a scary injury in the aftermath of a hard hit on a third-down stop. The cornerback was able to get up on his own power, but the Sun Devils are clearly playing it safe this week.
Brown and Swanson are key players that haven't been officially ruled out for the season, so although there is hope that one or the other makes a return this season, the hope isn't incredibly high.
Fall was ruled out on Thursday after coming into the week as doubtful on Wednesday.
QUESTIONABLE
WR Jordyn Tyson
Tyson's status will continue to be the focus of the game - as the star truly appears to be a game-time decision. Head coach Kenny Dillingham previously said that the junior would not return until he got to 100% health - and it seems as if the program will take it until the very final minutes to decide on his final status.
Expect the All-Big 12 receiver to be listed as a 'game-time decision' in the final availability report that will release 90 minutes prior to the start of the game.
PROBABLE
QB Christian Hunt, DB Tony-Louis Nkuba
Hunt and Nkuba's status improved from Thursday to Friday - as both went from questionable to probable. It still remains likely that freshman Cam Dyer will remain the backup at the position despite Hunt's likely re-entrance into the active roster on Saturday.
