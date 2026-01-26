Updating Jordyn Tyson's Potential NFL Landing Spots

TEMPE -- The 2026 season has become the primary focus of the Arizona State football program, as the 100-plus player roster is nearly completely assembled - with just two months to go until spring practices are held.

While the season to come is highly anticipated, it's also valuable to reflect on the season that was in 2025, particularly when it comes to the key contributors that put the team in position to compete for another Big 12 title game appearance in the final week of the regular season.

Future first-round NFL draft pick Jordyn Tyson is at the forefront of these conversations, as the two-year starter gained nearly 2,000 yards and scored 18 touchdowns during the time period, becoming a program legend in the process.

Arizona State on SI names three NFL franchises that make sense as landing spots for Tyson - with the likelihood that the receiver will be selected in the top 10 in mind.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans make legitimate sense as a landing spot for the dynamic pass catcher.

The franchise has opted to start fresh with a new coaching staff, own the number four overall pick, and are in dire need of a go-to receiving option for rising star quarterback Cam Ward.

This is likely the earliest spot in which Tyson would go, and it would make much sense for both sides.

Cleveland Browns

The New York Giants own pick five and would be an intriguing fit for the junior - although the interest of the Giants likely hinges on the future of Wandale Robinson.

The Browns own the sixth pick in the draft and are simply devoid of talent. It would be difficult to see Tyson as anything other than one of the best players on the board by this point, and teaming Tyson up with Jerry Jeudy has potential to set whoever is starting at quarterback up well in Cleveland.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs

This is the possibility that would project to be the most fruitful for all parties involved.

The Chiefs need playmakers - particularly at wide receiver. Tyson would seamlessly fit in as a weapon that could be moved around anywhere on the line of scrimmage, while also serving as a target that has the ability to win in both the short and long game.

A partnership between Tyson and Patrick Mahomes is certainly a scintilating thought, although the chance that the All-Big 12 talent slides to the ninth overall pick is far from a guarantee.

