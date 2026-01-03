Updating Major Friday Transfer Portal Developments for Arizona State

TEMPE -- There is so much work to do for Kenny Dillingham and staff ahead of the 2026 season opener against Morgan State on September 5.

The 8-5 2025 campaign was wrapped up with a 42-39 bowl loss to the Duke Blue Devils on December 31 - the focus is now largely on retaining key players and bringing in high-upside talent from other schools.

Sun Bowl Contributor Enters Portal

Cornerback Tony-Louis Nkuba officially entered the transfer portal on Friday - just two days after coming through with a breakout performance in the Sun Bowl.

Nkuba secured five tackles and the lone interception of Duke quarterback Darian Mensah during the game, which occurred shortly before halftime.

NEW: Arizona State CB Tony-Louis Nkuba plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @SWiltfong_ reports



Totaled 5 tackles and 1 interception in the Sun Bowl. https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/MG1rCNMGpL — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 2, 2026

Nkuba did impress in the reps he received, however it is valid to wonder if he wasn't destined to land a starting role at the spot in 2026. Upcoming redshirt sophomore Rodney Bimage Jr. and current freshman Joseph Smith are viewed very highly from within the program, while incoming transfer portal pieces will be factors as well.

Arizona State Named as Team to Watch for Key Names

Arizona State is set to receive a visit from Kansas transfer Lyric Rawls, a safety that has the potential to compliment returning contributor Adrian "Boogie" Wilson in 2026.

Arizona State is reportedly in the mix for Yale WR Nico Brown, who recorded over 1,000 yards through the air, as well as 11 touchdowns in the 2025 season.

Georgia Tech center Santana Alo-Tupuola received an offer from the Sun Devils on Friday. Alo-Tupuola effectively split starting center duties during the 2025 season. Returning players Wade Helton and Makua Pule project to be viable options at center as well - offensive line remains a position of heavy emphasis regardless of who is currently in place.

Kansas transfer Lyrik Rawls is lining up visits with Arizona State, Clemson, and Duke, his rep @coachzwill tells @On3sports. https://t.co/a1T5skglh8 pic.twitter.com/v4e2LtFRt6 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 2, 2026

Key Arizona State Players Announce Returns

Freshman TE AJ Ia and Bimage both seemingly confirmed a return to Tempe for the 2026 season.

Ia, who will enter 2026 as a redshirt freshman, was a highly touted recruit in the 2025 class as a four star out of Orange County, Ca. The talented tight end already has a 6'6" frame and projects to have a much more active role in-game next season, as Chamon Metayer is now off to the NFL. Bimage is nearly a mortal lock to start at one of the two boundary corner spots, and has potential to follow in Keith Abney II's footsteps of becoming a high draft pick.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils tight end AJ Ia (14) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .